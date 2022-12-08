New Childcare courses will help adults further their skills

Barnsley College has launched four new courses to help adults navigate their interests or progress in their current employment.

The Level 2 certificates in Understanding Behaviour that Challenges and Understanding Common Childhood Illnesses are available to study from January 2023 and the Level 2 certificates in Equality and Diversity and Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences are available to study from April 2023.

Studied during weekday evenings over ten weeks, these courses are perfect for those hoping to kick-start their career in the Childcare, Education, Health or Social Care industry or improve their prospects in a current role as they have been specifically designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to gain a deeper understanding of each topic area.

The courses cover several topics from health emergencies, positive behaviour and equality and diversity in the workplace, to effective communication, exploring family structures and safe and healthy environments for children and babies. Each course can be studied individually, or students can choose to work their way through the courses which appeal to them.

Emma Harvey, Programme Manager for Childcare and Education, Health, Science and Social Care Professions at Barnsley College, said:

“Our short courses offer a step back into education for students aged 19 and over. These accredited qualifications are designed to prepare students for their next step into further study, employment or simply just to upskill.

“The courses will be delivered over a period of ten weeks through face-to face-learning during the evening.”

