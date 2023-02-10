Prisoners finally have a place this National Apprenticeship Week

Educating and training prisoners could cut crime and reduce the UK’s skills gaps, but apprenticeships have historically been off limits for former prisoners. Now, legal changes have made this a possibility, says e-learning expert and Coracle CEO James Tweed.

National Apprenticeship Week takes place this week (6-12th February) and, because of the recent change in legislation, this will be the first time prisoners have been included.

So, this week, Tweed is urging all those involved in the event to see the potential in training those with criminal records.

Tweed’s company Coracle is based in Cambridge and provides laptops to prisoners. He says it is essential that apprenticeship providers consider working with prisoners.

His comments come following a legal change that was made in October 2022, when the Ministry of Justice and Department for Education lifted a ban on prisoners undertaking apprenticeships.

Since that change, major brands such as Timpson, Greene King and Kier have opened their apprenticeship programmes to ex-offenders, and now National Apprenticeship Week can officially recognise prisoners as part of the event for the first time.

“Taking on prisoners as apprentices is a golden opportunity to transform lives, help society and increase skills in the workplace,” says Tweed.

“This gives them something practical to work towards, which is a huge part of ensuring they can realise better life outcomes. Including prisoners in Apprenticeship Week is a great step towards reducing reoffending and boosting their employability.”

Tweed says there are hurdles to be overcome when taking on apprentices from inside a prison but says it is a practical step towards closing the UK’s skills gap and reducing unemployment.

“Day release prisoners can go to work placements but those inside can also undertake training. Having worked in over 50 prisons and met hundreds of prisoners, I think employers might be surprised at just how enthusiastic some prisoners can be when offered the opportunity of a better life.

“It’s vital that prisoners are able to learn and better themselves during their sentences. Apprenticeships are a great way of doing this, allowing them to boost their chances of employment when they’re released.

“Apprenticeships offer prisoners the chance to use their time in prison for the better. Those who take part in apprenticeships can learn new skills and experience what professional life might look like on the outside, when they re-enter the workforce.”

Coracle is one of the very few companies in the UK authorised by the Ministry of Justice to provide inmates with internet-free computers, on which they can complete modules for their apprenticeships.

Tweed recently relocated his rapidly growing business to Cambridge, with plans to more than double its headcount in the next 12 months. The company moved into workspaces at Chesterton Mill, an historic set of buildings on French’s Road in January and is now looking to hire.

“We are looking for people who want to work for a purpose-led and socially responsible company and I think we’ll find people in the city like Cambridge,’ said Tweed. Younger generations are often keen to work in companies that align with their values and want to make a difference.”

By James Tweed, CEO of Coracle

