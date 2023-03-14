Quality of Information Advice and Guidance recognised with matrix Standard at Cambridge Regional College

Cambridge Regional College has been successful in achieving re-accreditation to the matrix Standard which demonstrates the continued high quality of information, advice and guidance support that the Student Services team provide to students and the wider community.

The matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG); and is a requirement for all UK further education colleges.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Cambridge Regional College, and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Cambridge Regional College is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

Commenting on the award, Michelle Dowse, deputy principal at CRC said:

“This is a real mark of recognition of the continued quality of the advice and guidance provided to our students and wider community by our award-winning Student Services and Employer Engagement Teams. Our aim is to provide the very best support for our students to help them achieve and secure great careers. We are delighted to have had such positive feedback and to have maintained this quality kitemark.”

