Rachel Butt from Learning Curve Group discusses system thinking in FE and Skills

We chat with Rachel Butt, Director of Excellence at Learning Curve Group at the Further Forward for Leaders Conference at the British Medical Association in London. #FurtherForward was a conference bringing leaders together from Education and Training Foundation.

Rachel discusses system thinking and collaboration. We also discuss how Independent Training Providers can communicate with employers to Government about the skills needs, as FE and Skills, everything from Prison Education to Apprenticeships, to T Levels to Skills Bootcamps

Check out what Rachel has to say about system leadership and collaboration in FE and Skills:

#FurtherForward