Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

The Institute talks… about apprenticeships in construction and the built environment

The Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IFATE) April 7, 2022
0 Comments

In this episode of The Institute talks, we talk about the exciting construction route review and the various areas that are being improved, including health and safety, sustainability and much more.

In this podcast, our host Neil Jones, is joined by route panel members Ruth Devine and Paul Skerry as well as two apprentices, Joe McGilley, a civil engineering apprentice and Shannon Maine, a bricklaying apprentice.

Ruth and Paul explore areas of the construction route review that are improving, and the vast apprenticeships available within the route. They focus on key areas, such as mental health and modern methods in construction, and how it will help the industry as well as apprentices.

The two apprentices, also share on how their apprenticeship experience has been, and ways they think the route can be better.

Shannon also highlights her ambition to encourage more women to be apart of the industry.

“I never thought that especially being a female, that I could actually do things on site because I always thought it’s just men, but I think apprenticeships are just such a great opportunity, and I want to get more females involved in this trade”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Podcast, Featured voices
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Podcast, Featured voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IFATE)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this