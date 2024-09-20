College Stars Shine at Student Awards, Celebrating Excellence and Dedication

Some of Wales’s brightest and most promising students were celebrated at the NPTC Group of Colleges’ annual Student Awards ceremony, held at Neath College. The event highlighted not just academic success, but personal achievements that have truly set these students apart.

The night was packed with inspiring stories, as one student from each academic area was honoured as a School Award Winner. Special awards like Higher Education Student of the Year, Pathways Training Student of the Year, and Adult Learner of the Year added to the excitement, showcasing the diverse talents within the College.

Some of the evening’s standout moments was celebrating James Luc Martin, the Pathways Training Student of the Year, who has recently been named as the best Bricklayer in the UK, Jake Rees who received the Glan Afan Grammar School Prize for Best Science A Levels and Tavian James who was presented with Port Talbot County School Prize for Best Arts A Levels.

The College didn’t forget its staff either, with the recognition of a dedicated staff member, Laura Hoare, from the College’s library. Laura was honoured for her extraordinary efforts in making the College a vibrant, inclusive space for its neurodivergent students. Her commitment to fostering an environment where all students can thrive was met with warm applause.

The night culminated with the prestigious award for Chief Executive Officer Student of the Year. Chief Executive Officer Mark Dacey had the challenging task of selecting the overall winner from the outstanding students recognized that evening. This year, the honour went to Gyunesh Uysal, who was also named the Access to Higher Education Student of the Year.

Gyunesh’s story is nothing short of extraordinary. Despite English being her third language, she consistently impressed her lecturers with her incredible work ethic, earning a place at Swansea University to study nursing. Her journey was even more remarkable as she balanced her studies with raising two young children and helping to run her family’s business.

Mark Dacey, presenting the award, said:

“This decision is always difficult because the level of achievement across the awards is so high. But Gyunesh’s determination and resilience in the face of tremendous personal challenges truly stood out. To secure a place at Swansea University to pursue nursing, with English as her third language, is simply remarkable. And when you hear the motivation behind her dream to become a nurse, there was no question who deserved this year’s CEO Award.”

Gyunesh’s passion for nursing was sparked when her son was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016.

She shared her moving journey:

“My son spent three and a half years in the hospital, and it was during that time I decided I wanted to become a nurse. At 42, with two children and no GCSEs, with English as my third language, I joined Neath College, and my lecturers were so supportive. I’m deeply grateful to them and to my family for helping me make this dream a reality.”

Her son, filled with pride, added:

“During those tough times when I had cancer, my mum paused her education to take care of me. Now, after all these years, she’s achieved her goal, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The awards ceremony was hosted by popular local radio presenters, Leigh and Claire from Hits Radio, who brought energy and warmth as they announced the nominees and winners throughout the evening.

Students at NPTC Group of Colleges continue to achieve outstanding results, with 2024 being another highlight year. The College boasted an impressive 99% overall pass rate, with over half of the students earning A*–B grades and more than a quarter achieving A*–A grades. Students in the Gifted and Talented Excellence (GATE) program set an even higher bar, with 84% achieving A*–A grades and 100% earning A*–B grades.

Mark Dacey closed the evening by expressing his admiration for the students:

“It is an honour to congratulate all the students for their hard work and dedication. The Student Awards celebrate the remarkable effort these individuals have put into their studies. On behalf of the staff at NPTC Group of Colleges and the Board of Governors, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners, and a special thanks to everyone who made this event such a success.”

It was an evening to remember, filled with heartfelt stories of perseverance, commitment, and the promise of a bright future for all the award-winning students.

Award Winners

Student of the Year Sixth Form Academy – Lloyd Jenkins

Student of the Year Building Engineering Services – Ellie O’Mahoney

Student of the Year Business & Tourism Management – Caitlyn White

Student of the Year Computing and Digital Technology – Chenjin Yu

Student of the Year Construction and the Built Environment – Eleanor-May Picksley

Student of the Year Creative, Visual and Performing Arts – Noah Barker, Dominic Bowen, Aaron Miller, Kiera Montgomery, Skye Sloots, Kai Woolley.

Student of the Year Catering, Horticulture and Agriculture – Milly Jazmin Williams

Student of the Year Engineering – Noah Bradbeer

Student of the Year Foundation Studies – Beth Jones

Student of the Year Hair and Applied Therapies – Sophie Griffiths

Student of the Year Health, Social and Childcare – Kelsey Burke

Student of the Year Sport and Public Services – Cerys Williams

The Glan Afan Grammar School Prize for the Best Science A Levels – Jake Rees

The Port Talbot County School Prize for the Best Arts A Levels – Tavian James

William Lewis Jones Maths Prize – Alfie Anley

Saraswati Award – Nathan Morrison & Halyna Deriavka

Pathways Training Student of the Year – James Luc Martin

The Phil McNeil Junior Apprentice Student of the Year – Morgan Davies Mogford

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award – Keiron Clarke & Aleksandrs Arustamjans

Adult Learner of the Year – Polly Bailey & Karen Hallam

Access to Higher Education Student of the Year – Halyna Deriavka & Gyunesh Uysal

Higher Education Student of the Year – Jodie Langdon

The John Brunt Award – Seren Deavall

Welsh Student Learner – Menna Jones

Welsh in the Workplace Award – Amy Hughes

Corporation Board Staff Award – Laura Hoare

Chief Executive Officer Student of the Year Award – Gyunesh Uysal

