Reaching for Platinum – The 5% Club Employer Audit Symposium 2023

As their tenth anniversary year draws to a close, The 5% Club – the Employer Led Employability Skills Movement – is reporting a record high participation in their Annual Employer Audit Symposium, with 250 representatives of 180 Employers registered to attend the event on 9th November 2023.

During the online event, participating employers from a membership of over 930 Companies will receive their Bronze, Silver, Gold and for the first time Platinum Memberships, in recognition of the contribution they make to providing increased, accessible, and inclusive workplace learning opportunity for all. In all, 180 graded membership awards will be made in the third year of this exciting scheme, up from 130 last year.

During the event key insights arising from the research will be explored by Martin Birchall, the Employer Audit Research Director, and Managing Director of Highfliers Research, in segments focused on both Large and SME Employers. There will also be interviews with Andy Baker (MBDA, HR Manager – Recruitment and Early Careers), Jagdeep Soor (Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, Head of Strategic Partnerships) and Katie Nightingale (Grant Thornton, Director People Advisory Practice).

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club, who will be co-hosting the event said,

“Now in its third year, the Employer Audit scheme continues to go from strength to strength, recognising the efforts of all those Employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes. Given the challenging global and national environment, skills investment remains critical to productivity and growth, and we are keen to recognise and encourage the impressive actions of those employers who make the most effort to identify, access and develop all the talent pools across the UK. These Awards – which have been enabled by the generosity of our Patrons and Sponsors – play an important part in motivating and recognising positive employer action for sustained activity and change. This is essential to our national prosperity and the enduring resolution of the skills challenges.”

Gill Cronin, Director of Operations at The 5% Club and event co-host added:

“Having seen The Club grow to more than 920 members, I am always impressed at the commitment, drive, and energy our members channel into offering “earn and learn” skills opportunities. This scheme bestows important recognition on these companies and truly recognises the breadth and depth of their contribution to the future of skills in our economy.”

More information about the Employer Audit Scheme and the Earn and Learn Awards is available on The 5% Club website, www.5percentclub.org.uk.

