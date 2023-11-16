Renowned chef Mark has all the ingredients for success

Former @BordersCollege student Mark Drummond has tasted success in several high-end hospitality positions throughout his career. We recently caught up with him at the SCHLOSS Roxburghe to talk about his journey since leaving the College in 2007.

Now Culinary Director at the historic luxury hotel, Mark oversees all culinary aspects of catering and leads a team of 16 chefs in the kitchen.

“It’s great to lead and be part of a well-focused team here at SCHLOSS Roxburghe. Developing the skills of trainee chefs is something I am passionate about, and it takes me back to my time as a student at Borders College, where I studied Professional Cookery.

“The course was instrumental in my development, and I had the pleasure of studying with some talented fellow students, some of whom are now considered the country’s top chefs.”

Mark, who is 35 and from Duns, has worked all over the U.K. in top restaurants, including Cameron House, The Torridon, General Tarelton, Chapters All Day Dining and Holborn Dining Room in Rosewood London, as well as places closer to home, such as The Peebles Hydro.

“The industry is ever changing, and I believe that there’s never been a better time to get into hospitality, with lots of opportunities available to youngsters.

“Many of the top chefs who I have worked and studied with, including Michelin-starred Greg Anderson (Meadowsweet Holt), Mathew Budge (Bonnie Badger) and Kevin Dalgleish (Amuse), have gone on to great things, and they all studied at Borders College. My advice to budding chefs would be to get a solid education and find a good kitchen.”

Mark started his role with SCHLOSS Roxburghe in November 2022, his second stint at the hotel, having worked there in 2008 as a Commis Chef.

“I enjoy how unique we are to the area. The cuisine here in SCHLOSS Roxburghe is top quality and varied, with an emphasis on fresh, home-grown produce. I strive to enhance what we offer, and part of that is growing the talent we have in the kitchen.

“I am always keen to hear from people who are studying and working in the industry and looking to progress their careers. If you think you’ve got what it takes to work with us at SCHLOSS Roxburghe, why not get in touch with me at [email protected]”

Interested in studying Catering and Hospitality at Borders College? Find out about the courses on offer by clicking here.

