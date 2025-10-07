Respect the chainsaw: Lantra launches new campaign to address trend in chainsaw accidents

PPE or A&E: the choice that is faced by people when they purchase a chainsaw.

Lantra, the leading organisation for careers, skills, and qualifications in the land-based and environment sector is today launching a new campaign highlighting the critical importance of chainsaw safety. The campaign will educate the public and professionals, that chainsaws are not just another piece of garden equipment but are potentially lethal power tools that demand proper training and personal protective equipment (PPE).

As chainsaws become more accessible through low-cost supermarkets, being middle aisle specials, available to purchase online and being able to be bought at DIY stores, there has been a worryingly increasing trend of accidents relating to improper use. A freedom of information request to NHS hospitals in England, Wales, and Scotland shows that 3144 have attended accident and emergency departments due to a chainsaw related injury in the last 10 years, with the trend increasing since 2020.

Respect the chainsaw, the new campaign from Lantra, sets out to dispel myths, raise awareness, and promote essential safety measures.

Speaking about the new campaign, Clegg Bamber MBE, Head of Communications at Lantra, said: “We know that chainsaws can cause life-changing injuries within a split second. Sadly, sometimes these injuries become fatal. Our message to all people who operate a chainsaw today, or in the future, is chainsaws are dangerous machines, training on how to use them is essential, and PPE is non-negotiable.”

Also commenting on the new campaign, Mandy Maynard, Head of Industry Partnerships for Forestry and Arboriculture at Lantra said: “Training and protective equipment are important when handling a chainsaw. PPE can mean the difference between a close call and a catastrophic injury. It’s not an add-on but a necessity.”

As part of the campaign, Lantra have released a new film – highlighting the importance of training, knowledge of how to use a saw safely, and the requirement of wearing protective clothing. The new film, led by James Bingham, a qualified arborist summarises the dangers of the chainsaw, and emphasises how understanding how a chainsaw works, how to use the saw properly, including the risk of kickback, and exploring how protective clothing comes into effect should it connect with a chainsaw.

Whether pruning a tree in the garden, clearing a fallen tree from the driveway or working in a professional environment, the campaign underlines that safety must come first.