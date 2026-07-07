Revised Cambridge Life Competencies Framework equips learners with ‘future-ready’ skills  

A widely used English language teaching framework has been updated for the AI age, introducing new focus areas such as AI literacy and wellbeing, alongside practical classroom activities to help language learners develop the ability to spot fake content.

From primary school to the workplace, the ability to question, challenge, and think critically about AI are quickly becoming life skills for the digital age. This is the catalyst for a comprehensive update to the Cambridge Life Competencies Framework (CLCF), a model established in 2018, widely used to support the development of transferable life skills.

At the core of the update is a widened understanding of what it means to communicate in a post-pandemic, AI-accelerated landscape. The update acknowledges that English language teaching must reflect the skills and competencies that will ready students for the future. In this sense, life competencies are positioned not as separate from language learning, but as fundamental to helping learners develop the ability to communicate effectively in English. The updated framework supports students to become critical thinkers, responsible technology users, and global communicators. Newly added themes include:

AI literacy

Wellbeing

Oracy

Global citizenship

A central feature of the CLCF is its focus on how learners can think critically about AI in real-world situations. The framework provides practical, age-appropriate classroom examples that bring these concepts to life. For young learners, this involves tasks such as spotting obvious fake AI-generated images. At secondary level, learners are encouraged to identify bias or misleading information in AI-generated texts. For adult learners, the focus shifts to recognising inaccuracies in AI outputs used for workplace tasks. These activities are designed to support language development and enable learners to build vocabulary as well as communication strategies and the confidence to discuss complex topics.

The updated framework also recognises the growing intersection between AI literacy and wellbeing. Emerging research from BMC Public Health shows that both teachers and learners are struggling to navigate the rapid rise of AI: teachers report low confidence and growing ‘educational anxiety,’ while students experience increased stress, reduced confidence in their learning, and wider digital wellbeing challenges. Learners must develop not only the skills to use the tools, but the confidence and critical awareness needed to engage with it responsibly.

In tandem, the framework acknowledges that increased interaction with these technologies brings new challenges around mental wellbeing. The framework places emphasis on helping learners build a healthy relationship with digital tools, for example, teaching teenagers to spot photoshopped photos on Instagram, and having open conversations about self-esteem. The aim is to support learners to navigate the landscape with resilience and awareness, whilst maintaining their emotional and social wellbeing.

Francesca Woodward, Global Managing Director for English, at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:

“Effective language teaching should mirror the world students are living in. For many learners around the world learning English as a second language, this framework is essential in helping them express themselves in the real world with confidence. Being able to identify and discuss AI content is a critical life skill, and one that must now be considered in English teaching and learning. We know that students are already using AI in their everyday lives. As the mother of a teenage daughter, I’ve seen these shifts myself. It is now part of how they learn. As society evolves, we need to keep up – ensuring that students are future ready.

“This framework is about helping every learner build the confidence they need to thrive in our fast-changing world. New themes such as global citizenship and wellbeing work in tandem to create resilient learners. By connecting learning to the world we live in, we can support young people to become adaptable and globally minded communicators.”

You can learn more about the updated Cambridge Life Competencies Framework here: Cambridge Life Competencies Framework.