Running to Stand Still: Kirstie Donnelly

The Federation’s co-chair, Kirstie Donnelly MBE, launched the event on Tuesday 12 September alongside the report’s co-authors Professor Tom Bewick and independent researcher, Matilda Gosling.

In this interview Kirstie discusses the importance of the new report and how we can use it and the data gathered to reflect and move forward to improve the skills eco-system.

This original research, commissioned by the Federation’s Platinum Partners, captures what key stakeholders really think about the skills agenda and explores what we need to do to plug the workforce skills and productivity gap.

See the launch of the report below:

Or read about it here.

Published in