RWE Upskills Green Workforce

Employees at RWE will complete Engineering Degrees through Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

As part of a three-year plan, RWE – a multinational energy company specialising in offshore wind power, will fully-fund the studies of 23 employees to obtain a Higher National Certificate (HNC), or Higher National Diploma (HND) in Engineering.

The employees, who work all over the UK, will be able to progress at their own pace, and access the lectures delivered by both Coleg Menai and Coleg Llandrillo virtually.

One-to-one tutorial sessions will be offered every fortnight, and all resources will be readily available online via Google Classroom and Moodle, so that the learners can access the materials when suitable around work and personal commitments.

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is already the UK training centre for the RWE Renewables UK Apprenticeships scheme, and a purpose-built workshop for RWE apprentices and staff will also be housed in the brand new £14 million Engineering Centre currently under development in Rhyl.

Alwyn Jones, Programme Area Manager for Engineering at Coleg Llandrillo, said,

“We are pleased to be able to support RWE in their aim to upskill their workforce. Our existing partnership with RWE hopes to lead the way in promoting Green Skills in the energy industry”

“The courses will be developed so that the students can access the learning materials and resources from anywhere, 24/7.

John McKenzie, Head of Offshore Operations – Region A at RWE, said,

“We have a strong relationship with Grŵp Llandrillo-Menai, and upskilling our workforce is

fundamental to our growth strategy. Coleg Llandrillo has already won many awards with our apprenticeship programme which is proving very successful, we hope to duplicate this success with this scheme!”

He added,

“Development of our workforce is central to the way we work and I am delighted that so

many of our workforce have joined this scheme, enriching their skills and helping us on our various energy projects across the UK,”

