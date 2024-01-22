Scholarships at ESMT Berlin empower female executives

Underlining its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education and the global business community, ESMT is offering several full and partial scholarships in executive education to promote women in C-level and advanced management positions. Ten scholarships are to be awarded for the three flagship programmes: Bringing Technology to Market, Executive Transition Program, and the General Management Seminar.

The scholarships are particularly aimed at women who are excelling in senior leadership positions and preparing for a top management position, especially those who are responsible for a corporate division or have global responsibility in B2B sales. Female founders are highly welcome. By offering financial assistance and academic resources, ESMT aims to encourage more women to step into leadership roles and make impactful contributions in their respective industries.

About the scholarships:

General Management Seminar (GMS)

Particularly suitable for women who have proven leadership qualifications and come from private and public companies or non-profit institutions

Two full scholarships of €20,500 each and two partial scholarships of €10,250 each

Application deadline: March 17, 2024

Bringing Technology to Market (BTM)

Particularly suitable for women who manage a business unit or regional subsidiary, are responsible for a new product, market, or service, and are employed by a large global or regional corporation

Two partial scholarships of €7,300 each

Application deadline: March 31, 2024

Executive Transition Program (ETP)

Particularly suitable for women who are about to assume, or have recently assumed, a senior executive position and who are entrepreneurial and responsible for results. This includes those who manage a business unit or regional unit, are responsible for a new product launch, a market, or an important project, or operate globally and regionally in large companies.

Two full scholarships of €28,600 each and two partial scholarships of €14,300 each

Application deadline: August 18, 2024

The scholarships are part of ESMT’s engagement to promote gender equity in business and to help women reach influential positions. For more information and to apply, please visit this web page on ESMT women’s scholarships.

