Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

Scouts launch new partnership with UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks October 13, 2022
0 Comments
Scouts launch new partnership with UK Power Networks
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

A new partnership with the Scouts will bring energy conservation and a sense of community home to thousands of young people across the UK.

UK Power Networks, which delivers electricity across London, the East and South East is supporting the Cub Scouts’ ‘Environment Conservation’ badge with fresh new activities designed to give skills for life.

Through fun and thought-provoking pursuits, the aim of the partnership is to empower young people to make a difference at home and in their communities, as they consider how people use energy. It is particularly relevant as energy prices continue to rise this winter.

UK Power Networks provides practical tips on how to save money and be more energy efficient, including by giving youngsters a chance to create their own ideal ‘future city’ to help earn the badge.

The inspiring partnership will raise awareness of UK Power Networks’ Priority Services Register, which offers people living in vulnerable circumstances free extra help and support in the event of a power cut, and will also a look at the work being done to tackle rising Fuel Poverty.

Cub Scouts will learn how the UK can reach Net Zero, by studying energy solutions for a low carbon future and they will keep energy diaries to record changes in their own energy use.

Cody Prior, partnership co-ordinator for UK Power Networks, said:

“By working together with the Scouts we can show young people more ways to help support vulnerable friends and family, develop greater care for the environment and to address their own evolving energy needs.

“This badge takes them a step above and beyond what is perhaps the usual level of understanding for their age group. The Scouts are interested in environmental issues, not just for the greater good of the planet but also to bring in considerations around fuel poverty and how to avoid it in future.

“We hope many of the participants will become ambassadors to help make their community safer and greener. They can sign up their families, elderly relatives, and disabled friends for the Priority Services Register as well as learning about new energy opportunities for a greener and low carbon future. We would like the Cub Scouts to enjoy themselves earning the badge, and also be advocates for change.”

Kathy O’Brien, partnership manager of the Scouts said:

“This fantastic partnership supports Scouts in our aim to show young people how to step up and take their place in society, by being responsible consumers of energy but also in making an impact in their community by spreading the word about the Priority Services Register and encouraging people in their communities to sign up and be aware of the services available to them.”

To find out more about the Priority Services Register see www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/Priority

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Topics:
UK Power Networks

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .