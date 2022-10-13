Scouts launch new partnership with UK Power Networks

A new partnership with the Scouts will bring energy conservation and a sense of community home to thousands of young people across the UK.

UK Power Networks, which delivers electricity across London, the East and South East is supporting the Cub Scouts’ ‘Environment Conservation’ badge with fresh new activities designed to give skills for life.

Through fun and thought-provoking pursuits, the aim of the partnership is to empower young people to make a difference at home and in their communities, as they consider how people use energy. It is particularly relevant as energy prices continue to rise this winter.

UK Power Networks provides practical tips on how to save money and be more energy efficient, including by giving youngsters a chance to create their own ideal ‘future city’ to help earn the badge.

The inspiring partnership will raise awareness of UK Power Networks’ Priority Services Register, which offers people living in vulnerable circumstances free extra help and support in the event of a power cut, and will also a look at the work being done to tackle rising Fuel Poverty.

Cub Scouts will learn how the UK can reach Net Zero, by studying energy solutions for a low carbon future and they will keep energy diaries to record changes in their own energy use.

Cody Prior, partnership co-ordinator for UK Power Networks, said:

“By working together with the Scouts we can show young people more ways to help support vulnerable friends and family, develop greater care for the environment and to address their own evolving energy needs.

“This badge takes them a step above and beyond what is perhaps the usual level of understanding for their age group. The Scouts are interested in environmental issues, not just for the greater good of the planet but also to bring in considerations around fuel poverty and how to avoid it in future.

“We hope many of the participants will become ambassadors to help make their community safer and greener. They can sign up their families, elderly relatives, and disabled friends for the Priority Services Register as well as learning about new energy opportunities for a greener and low carbon future. We would like the Cub Scouts to enjoy themselves earning the badge, and also be advocates for change.”

Kathy O’Brien, partnership manager of the Scouts said:

“This fantastic partnership supports Scouts in our aim to show young people how to step up and take their place in society, by being responsible consumers of energy but also in making an impact in their community by spreading the word about the Priority Services Register and encouraging people in their communities to sign up and be aware of the services available to them.”

To find out more about the Priority Services Register see www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/Priority

