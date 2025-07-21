Screwfix Celebrates Apprentices at Graduation Ceremony

Screwfix is proud to celebrate the graduation of 347 colleagues who have recently completed their apprenticeships in areas across the business– the most in a single year.

With over 200 apprentices coming together in person, this year’s graduation has been Screwfix’s biggest and most special celebration yet.

The retailer to the trade utilises its apprenticeship levy to provide its own internal apprenticeship programme to enable colleagues to progress through the business.

Since the launch of the programme in 2018, Screwfix has supported more than 1,400 colleagues in their career journey, qualifying in areas across retail, accounting, HR and more. Not only this, more than 80% of apprenticeship graduates have gone on to earn promotions.

Screwfix has also been named in the UK’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for the third consecutive year, cementing it’s place as one of retail’s leaders in apprenticeships.

Scott Parsons, Operations and Property Director at Screwfix says:

“Congratulations to the 347 colleagues who are celebrating their graduation from their apprenticeship this year. It’s really important that we continue to give our colleagues the opportunity to learn on the job and help them progress their career with Screwfix. We’ve supported more than 1,400 apprentices over the course of our programmes and we are honoured to be recognised once again in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2025. It’s our third year on the list, and we’re incredibly grateful to be included alongside so many organisations doing brilliant work to support apprentices.”

Screwfix is committed to supporting and championing apprenticeships – both within the business and more widely across the industry.

For more than a decade Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition has shone a light on apprentices across the UK and Ireland while also highlighting the crucial contribution they make to the trade industry. Earlier this year Dan O’Shea was crowned the first ever Irish winner, clinching the career-boosting bundle of tools, tech and training worth €10,000.

The omnichannel retailer also partners with flexi-job agency, TrAC, funding more than 40 apprentices who are looking to kick start a career in the trade.

With over 940 stores across the UK, Ireland and France, and an extensive product range of over 70,000 products, Screwfix is convenient, straightforward, and affordably priced, helping busy tradespeople get their jobs done quickly, affordably, and right first time.

Screwfix is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company with more than 2000 stores, supported by a team of over 80,000 colleagues.

