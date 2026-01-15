SELECT welcomes Amendment 4 – and encourages Members to get up to speed with latest essential electrotechnical updates

Campaigning electrotechnical trade body SELECT has welcomed the latest amendment to industry regulations and encouraged its members to familiarise themselves with the updates to ensure the ongoing safety of contractors and customers alike.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and British Standards Institution (BSI) have announced the completion of work on Amendment 4 (2026) to BS 7671:2018, AKA the 18th Edition of the IET Wiring Regulations.

Set for release in April, significant changes in BS 7671:2018+A4:2026 include:

A new chapter on stationary secondary batteries for electrical storage and supply of electrical installations

A new section on functional earthing and functional equipotential bonding for information and communication technology (ICT) equipment and systems

A new section on Power over Ethernet (PoE)

A major revision of Section 710, Medical Locations, and the inclusion of a schedule of test results for recording the resistance of supplementary protective equipotential bonding conductors.

Bob Cairney, Director of Technical Services at Scotland’s largest construction trade body, said:

“The association welcomes this latest amendment which is an essential update to continue to provide safe electrical installations across the UK.

“SELECT has participated with the IET and other industry bodies in the development of BS 7671 for many years through our contributions to the National Wiring Regulations JPEL/64 committee and we recognise the IET as the authority for electrical installations in the UK.

“JPEL/64 carefully considers all necessary updates to the regulations to ensure they continue to meet the needs of the industry and Amendment 4 continues the thread of embracing new technologies. The inclusion of a new section on stationary secondary batteries is an exciting step into the future of renewable sources of energy and their integration into our lives.”

Amendment 4 can be implemented immediately when it is published on 15 April, with the previous version, BS 7671:2018+A2:2022+A3:2024, set to be withdrawn on 15 October.

Other changes also include the incorporation of Amendment 3:2024 as part of the main document and the further adoption of CENELEC Harmonized Documents and IEC standards as the UK continues the inclusion of standards for new and developing technologies.

Robert McGoogan, SELECT’s Director of Technical Services Designate, added:

“BS 7671 underpins safe, modern electrical infrastructure and is essential for delivering the electrification needed to meet net zero ambitions.

”Amendment 4 is an essential update to these regulations and will form the UK national standard for all-new low voltage electrical installations, additions and alterations to existing installations and periodic inspection and testing of existing installations.

“As the electrification of society continues, it is therefore essential for contractors to keep abreast of the latest updates and we would encourage all members to familiarise themselves with Amendment 4 and its implications when it becomes available in April.”

To support members, SELECT will be discussing Amendment 4 and its implications for contractors at its upcoming Toolbox Talks, sponsored by Aico, which will visit 13 venues across Scotland in May, June and July.