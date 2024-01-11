Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Site Visit for SERC Construction Students

SERC January 11, 2024
Construction Insight: Students from the Level 3 Construction and the Built Environment at SERC’s Bangor Campus who took time out of the class for a site visit to the new Savoy construction at Broadway, Bangor (L- R) Matthew Mearns, Abdul Thahrath, Jonathan Gibson, Kurtis Roberts, Adam Murray, Josh Wignall, Jayden Booth, Construction Lecturer, Simon Cummings and Tommy McQuillian,  Derryleckagh Contracts Site Foreman, with (front) Munashe Nonge.

Students from the Level 3 Construction and the Built Environment course at SERC’s Bangor Campus recently got an insight into the Savoy construction project in Bangor, which was hosted by Derryleckagh Contacts Ltd.

The students were taken on a tour of the site and had the opportunity to ask questions about the £4.5m construction, which will provide a residential development comprising 26 apartments with associated under croft car parking, amenity space, bin stores, landscaping, and access arrangements from Broadway.   The contract is due to be completed in January 2025.

Simon Cummings, Deputy Head of School for Construction said,

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to see the day-to-day workings of a construction site, and to hear about everything form the demolition of existing blocks B and C to the construction of the development which will provide much needed residential accommodation. Civil engineering works have included the formation of new, and replacement of existing, retaining structures, drainage, kerbing, and pavements.”

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

