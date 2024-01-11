Site Visit for SERC Construction Students

Students from the Level 3 Construction and the Built Environment course at SERC’s Bangor Campus recently got an insight into the Savoy construction project in Bangor, which was hosted by Derryleckagh Contacts Ltd.

The students were taken on a tour of the site and had the opportunity to ask questions about the £4.5m construction, which will provide a residential development comprising 26 apartments with associated under croft car parking, amenity space, bin stores, landscaping, and access arrangements from Broadway. The contract is due to be completed in January 2025.

Simon Cummings, Deputy Head of School for Construction said,

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to see the day-to-day workings of a construction site, and to hear about everything form the demolition of existing blocks B and C to the construction of the development which will provide much needed residential accommodation. Civil engineering works have included the formation of new, and replacement of existing, retaining structures, drainage, kerbing, and pavements.”

