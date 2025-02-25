Skills Competition Shines Light on NCG Student Talent

STUDENTS and apprentices from across the country showcased their talents to a range of employers, as they took part in the NCG Skills 2025 finals at Carlisle College during National Apprenticeship Week.

The annual skills competition gives learners from six of NCG’s seven colleges the opportunity to develop and display their skills in a range of disciplines to employers and compete for a chance to represent their college on the national stage.

Apprentices and learners from areas including carpentry, hairdressing, hospitality and catering, joinery, painting and decorating, and plumbing put their skills and knowledge to the test through a series of practical tasks in real work environments.

NCG Skills is modelled on WorldSkills, preparing students for participation in national competitions, strengthening their hands-on experience and providing an opportunity for engagement with employers and peers outside of their classroom.

Steven Wallis, Executive Director of Quality at NCG said:

“Skills competitions are an important part of our student experience right across NCG. They provide our learners with an opportunity to develop their skills and stretch themselves to demonstrate they can succeed in industry, testing themselves against national and international standards, under competitive pressures.

“Skills competitions are an important part of our student experience right across NCG. They provide our learners with an opportunity to develop their skills and stretch themselves to demonstrate they can succeed in industry, testing themselves against national and international standards, under competitive pressures.

“We designed NCG Skills to ensure more learners than ever get the chance to showcase their skills to industry and meet peers from across the country. It encourages them to train for success, builds their confidence and provides them with both motivation and future opportunities. We’re very grateful to our sponsors and industry judges, with whom we enjoy fantastic partnerships.”

Now in its fifth year, the competition is sponsored by skills charity NOCN Group, Wella and One Advanced and welcomed expert judges and support from partners including Construction EPA, and representatives from WorldSkills UK.

Lisa Hibbard of NOCN Group said:

“We’re proud to have sponsored and been involved in the judging of the construction element of the NCG Skills Competition 2025 as a skills solutions provider to the sector. It was fantastic to see the apprentices in action putting their new-found skills and competencies into practice.”

Bobbie Jo Ramsay, aged 17, is studying a Level 2 Certificate in Hair Techniques at Newcastle College, and competed for the first time. After winning NCG Skills she’s now preparing for her next skills competition.

She said:

“I was so nervous that when the judge explained the rules I was shaking and couldn’t even part the hair properly, but I took a deep breath, and it all seemed to go well. It flew by, and I was so happy with my results in the end, but I was still shocked to hear my name. I didn’t think I would win as everyone else was so good too. I’m so excited to go to Hartlepool and do it all again for my next competition!”

NCG Skills 2025 Winners:

Art and Design: Abbie Jones and Naia La Roux (Both from Lewisham College)

Bricklaying: Harvey McCreedy (Newcastle College)

Beauty: Lily Jordan (Kidderminster College)

Carpentry: Aieren Nixon (Carlisle College)

Creative Media Make-up: Lily Woodfield (Kidderminster College

Culinary Arts: Aiden Martin (Carlisle College)

Electrical: Nicholas Kroll (West Lancashire)

Hairdressing: Wiktoria Zuraik (West Lancashire College) and Bobbie Jo Ramsay (Newcastle College)

Joinery: Charlie Badger (Kidderminster College)

Painting and Decorating: Liam Goodfellow (Newcastle College)

Plastering: Jake Waite (Carlisle College)

Plumbing: Josh Henderson (Newcastle College)