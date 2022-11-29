“Skills Olympics” Gold and Bronze Medals for Leeds College of Building Finalists

Three Leeds College of Building students took medal positions at this year’s largest UK multi-trade competition for construction trainees and apprentices.



The SkillBuild UK National Finals 2022 were announced on Friday after nearly 80 construction trainees went head-to-head over three days. The finalists underwent a seven-month process of regional heats and intensive training before competing in the national finals at Edinburgh College from 15 – 17 November.



At a special award ceremony presented by Steph McGovern in her Packed Lunch studio, Zara Dupont received gold in the Plastering and Drywall Systems category. Zara, a Leeds College of Building Interior Systems/Dry Lining apprentice at Sparta Systems Ltd, has already enjoyed an exceptional year after winning the overall Governor’s Award at the College annual BIG award ceremony.



Zara said:

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I was hoping I would [do well] this year as I thought I did so much better than [after entering SkillBuild] last year. Seeing my name for gold left me a little speechless and shocked. Having this under my belt will hopefully give me a step ahead in life.”



Leeds College of Building students Kyron Sharlotte and Aaron Brady also took bronze positions in Roof Slating & Tiling and Wall & Floor Tiling respectively. Fellow student Aeron Murray received Highly Commended in Roof Slating & Tiling.



Often dubbed the ‘Skills Olympics’, the competition is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) in partnership with WorldSkills UK and offers a chance for trainees to compete in a bid to be crowned winner of their chosen trade.



Nikki Davis, Principal & CEO of Leeds College of Building, said:

“We are immensely proud of all our students and apprentices who achieved recognition at these prestigious national awards. Competitions such as these are often the pinnacle of construction specialisms and only recognise the very best young talent in the industry.



“Congratulations also goes to our dedicated staff working tirelessly to unlock the capabilities of our students. The skills that these learners gain from college and hands-on work experience with our exceptional employer partners is truly transforming lives.”

Published in