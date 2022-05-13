Skills World Live Radio Show: Are apprenticeships in England working?

This week, presenter Tom Bewick, looks at the issue of apprenticeship reform in England since 2012; and asks whether the scheme is working properly.

Overall apprenticeship starts have plummeted since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017; people living in richer post codes are more likely to get the offer of an apprenticeship than those living in poorer areas; with the majority of new apprenticeship places go to existing employees and those aged over 25. Meanwhile, according to analysts, more than £5 billion is currently unspent in apprenticeship levy accounts.

In The View, Tim Smith, of outstanding independent training provider Multiverse, talks about what makes his company’s apprenticeship model so successful.

Providing expert analysis of apprenticeship policy, in Head to Head, Tom is joined by an informed panel of guests:

Emily Austin , CEO, Association of Apprentices

, CEO, Association of Apprentices Naomi Shaw , Deputy CEO, Learning and Work Institute

, Deputy CEO, Learning and Work Institute Francesca Fraser, Senior Researcher, Onward

In the Final Take, Tom examines the issue of apprenticeship quality with Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director at Innovate Awarding and Terry Fennell, CEO, FDQ Ltd –both apprenticeship end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs).

