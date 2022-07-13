Sodexo ranks in top 100 apprenticeship employers 2022 list

Benchmarked against more than 500 employers in multiple sectors of the economy, Sodexo was ranked 79th in the prestigious list, with the organisation being the highest placed facilities management provider.

Sodexo offers a wide variety of apprenticeships, with almost 80 available in areas such as IT and business administration, facilities management, hospitality and catering, healthcare and prison custody, from Level 2 (GCSE equivalent) to Level 7 (degree level) schemes.

Sodexo has long been committed to creating employment opportunities and enabling colleagues to thrive through apprenticeships and considers all vacancies and job roles as apprenticeships wherever possible.

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers helps future apprentices, parents, and careers advisers to identify good apprenticeship opportunities at the country’s leading employers. First launched in 2020, the annual employer rankings are developed by the Department of Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, which independently assesses and ranks the nation’s top employers.

Employers are assessed on the number of apprentices they currently employ, the number of new apprenticeships they have created over the past 12 months, the diversity of these new apprentices, and the progression of their apprentices onto further apprenticeships and employment.

Sue Davison, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers at Sodexo UK & Ireland, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be named as one of the top 100 employers for our apprenticeship programme. Developing talent is something we take pride in, and we want to ensure we have a strong pipeline of employees throughout our organisation who can kickstart their careers here and go on to achieve great things at Sodexo.”

Steven Davey, who has achieved a distinction in Level 3 Team Leader standard at Sodexo, said:

“I would like to thank Sodexo for giving me the opportunity to do this apprenticeship. It has been a fantastic learning experience, and I very much enjoy using my new knowledge at work. It really does improve the quality of service my team and I deliver at North Devon District Hospital”

To find out more about apprenticeships at Sodexo, visit https://uk.sodexo.com/apprenticeships.html

