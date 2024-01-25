South West College Empowers Learners with Up to 80% discount on Selected Part-Time Courses

In a bold move towards fostering education accessibility and promoting continuous learning, South West College is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative that offers up to 80% off on tuition fees for selected part-time courses, as part of their initiative to help prospective learners and their families with the cost of living.

Recognising the importance of providing opportunities for personal and professional growth, the College is committed to making high-quality education more accessible to a broader audience. This initiative aims to empower individuals from various backgrounds to acquire new skills, advance their careers, and achieve their educational goals.

With a wide range of part-time subjects and levels on offer at our campuses in Dungannon Enniskillen and Omagh such as aromatherapy, lash and brow treatments, barista skills, cyber security, bookkeeping, Spanish, food and safety hygiene, cooking on a budget, there’s something for everyone.

Celine McCartan Chief Executive at South West College said:

“The local community is at the heart of everything we do at South West College and we are continually focusing our efforts to ensure that we are providing tailored learning experiences that meet the needs of both students and employers living in our towns and villages across the South West region.

“We understand that one of the biggest barriers to further education and part time study can be the cost implications and we hope that making this offer of reduced fees will encourage those in our communities who may have been out of education for some time, or who simply wish to update their skills will avail of this offer to enhance their career prospects and fulfil their lifelong learning ambitions.”

The benefits of vocational education have helped many adults gain valuable training to help get promoted, retrain in a new career, and get back into education if they feel they have missed out previously at an earlier point in life. The College has also developed a range of career specific qualifications to help local people reach their employment potential.

There are many reasons why people are drawn to part-time study. For many students it’s a way to study without giving up a job or sacrificing other commitments; for others it’s a way to gain new qualifications in the field they’re already working in and instantly apply them to the workplace.

For full terms and conditions and to apply please visit here.

Part time courses can galvanise the skills you already have, make you stand out from the crowd when it comes to new opportunities and career enhancement, or simply give you a new sense of impetuous in your everyday work.

