SRA staff develop assessor skills thanks to College partnership

Scottish Racing Academy (SRA) recently took advantage of the Flexible Workforce Development Phase 2 SME funding to upskill two members of staff through the College’s Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI).

SRA staff Emma Sayer and Eleanor Boden attended the Assess Workplace Competence using Direct and Indirect Methods – L&D9 training course, designed to enable assessment in the workplace using a wide range of assessment methods.

To achieve the unit, the students were tasked with assessing the competence of two candidates on two occasions in their place of work using a set of standards such as those provided by a national awarding/standard setting body or the candidates’ employer.

Both Emma and Eleanor successfully completed the course and will now progress onto the Internally Monitor and Maintain the Quality of Workplace Assessment – L&D11 award.

Emma commented on the benefits of gaining the qualification by saying:

“My assessor was great to work with throughout the duration of the award, explaining expectations and encouraging deeper thinking.

“The qualification has supported me in my development and practice since and I will continue to try to implement the principles in my everyday practice.”

The Scottish Racing Academy was developed to address the gap in horseracing education and training provision available in Scotland and the north and has partnered with leading educational centres to help people learn the skills and knowledge to pursue a career in horse racing.

Since this successful training, SRA has secured a further place for another member of staff to undertake the L&D9 award, helping to strengthen their ongoing partnership with the College.

