STEM boost for West Cumbrian schools through industry-funded programme

Technology is at the forefront of education and students and teachers at 14 Cumbrian schools are set to benefit, thanks to a collaboration between 3D printing experts, 3D 360 and Sellafield Ltd.

3D printing and digital manufacturing business 3D 360 is providing equipment and five days of specialist teacher training to enable young people to experience digital manufacturing and to make STEM subjects more appealing.

Through 3D 360’s LIFT (Local Industry Funding Technology) programme, companies can fund equipment and training for a single or multiple schools in their area.

Sellafield Ltd agreed to support and fund the LIFT programme in West Cumbria which has enabled 14 schools to receive training and equipment through its SiX – Social Impact Multiplied – programme.

Lee Fogg, Technical Director of 3D 360 said:

“We are so thankful to Sellafield Ltd for supporting our LIFT programme. Our original scheme proposed 12 local schools but combining some of the smaller and specialist schools has allowed 14 schools to benefit from the programme.

“This technology and training will help students gain vital practical skills in a fast-growing industrial sector and help address the decline in STEM subjects by providing a whole new style of learning for students who may find the typical academic curriculum difficult.

“Our aim is to deliver the LIFT project in West Cumbria and then look to include more schools and youth groups across the entire region.”

The schools involved in the initial scheme are:

Beacon Hill Community School, Aspatria;

Cockermouth School;

Cumbria Academy for Autism, Workington;

Mayfield, Whitehaven;

Millom School;

Netherhall School, Maryport;

Solway Community School, Silloth;

St Benedict’s, Whitehaven;

St Josephs, Workington;

West Cumbria Learning Centre, Workington

West Cumbria Learning Centre, Whitehaven;

West Lakes Academy, Egremont;

Whitehaven Academy

Workington Academy.

Schools will receive 3D printers, safety enclosures, 3D CAD training, Mayku desktop vacuum formers, Cricut digital die-cutting machines, graphic tablets and five days of specialist training for two teachers.

Tracey West, Sellafield Ltd Social Impact Manager said:

“It is important to us to ensure that we are providing the next generation with skills that enable them to access a future sustainable income and that 3D printing and digital manufacturing is going to continue to play a key role in the future of manufacturing.”

Published in