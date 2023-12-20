Students Deliver Festive Lunch

Hospitality and Culinary students at South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Downpatrick Campus helped spread some festive cheer in Downpatrick this week when they planned, prepared and served a traditional Christmas lunch to clients of the Fountain Foodbank in the town.

Funded through the College’s Be Your Own Boss initiative, the lunch was one of many projects led by SERC’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts School Food Poverty Project. Working with food banks, charities, business and local councils, the project provides unique learning opportunities for students in designing, planning and implementing culinary projects to address food poverty in the community, whilst preparing the students for the fast-paced, ever-changing hospitality industry.

Culinary Arts Lecturer Thomas Turley, said,

“Sixteen (16) students from the Level 2 Professional Chef Traineeship NI and Level 2 Professional Chef Apprenticeship NI worked together to plan, prepare and serve the Christmas lunch for clients from Fountain Foodbank.”

He added, “This Project Based Learning activity was a win-win for everyone involved. The students consolidated their learning and gained experience, which is essential for progressing to further studies and employment, and by working with Fountain Food Bank, we were able to help them support their clients with the Christmas lunch.”

Guest enjoyed traditional roast turkey and glazed ham, with sage and onion stuffing, roast potatoes, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, buttered sprouts, pigs in blankets, and roast gravy. Desserts included, Bailey’s chocolate cheesecake, warm Christmas pudding with brandy custard, winter berry Pavlova, and sticky toffee pudding.

