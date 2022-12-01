Success at the WorldSkills UK Finals for Cardiff and Vale College students Ieuan and Ruby

Cardiff and Vale College students Ieuan Morris-Brown and Ruby pile have come away from the WorldSkills UK Finals with a gold and silver medal respectively.

Ieuan won his gold in Automotive Body Repair, which was hosted by CAVC, while Ruby won her silver in Restaurant Service following a contest in City of Glasgow College.

Kavan Cox, a learner with CAVC Group member ACT, also won a silver medal in Foundation Skills IT Software Solutions for Business.

Ten students from Cardiff and Vale College travelled across the UK to compete in the UK Finals of WorldSkills – widely known as the Skills Olympics. Tiffany Fury in Foundation Skills Hairdressing, Kharly Thomas, Kyl Winter and Petr Petrov in Foundation Skills Horticulture, Aram Elbadian in Wall & Floor Tiling, Omer Waheed in Automotive Body Repair, Sion Lewis in Automotive Refinishing and Dylan Dumbleton in Plastering.

Cardiff and Vale College Group Principal Kay Martin said: “Congratulations and a massive well done to Ieuan, Ruby and Kavan – you have all proved that you are among the best in the UK in your fields. It is an incredible achievement for everyone who has taken part to get to the finals and is testament to your hard work and determination.

“I’d also like to thank all the CAVC Group staff who have worked so tirelessly, frequently in their own time, to train the competitors and enable them to compete to this standard.”

