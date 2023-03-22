Success continues for University of Birmingham in global rankings

The University of Birmingham has improved its position amongst the best performing research-intensive universities in the world – with seven areas placing in the Top 50 of the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject.

All five of the University’s faculty areas have improved their standing over last year’s performance in the prestigious global ranking, with Life Sciences & Medicine rising 30 places to joint 62, and Arts & Humanities placing at 65 – a rise of 12 places.

Sport, Dentistry, English, Theology, Anatomy & Physiology, and Linguistics all improved their standing in the Top 50 – with Sport rising one place to sixth position and Dentistry up two places to 22nd.

Three new subjects – Pharmacy, Materials Science and Politics – moved into the Top 100, giving the University a total of 22 Top 100 subjects. The biggest subject gains were seen in Pharmacy (up 26 places to 92nd), Chemical Engineering (up 19 places to 66th), Chemistry (up 19 places to 121st), Biology (up 16 places to 126th), and Computer Science (up 14 places to 138th).

Professor Deborah Longworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) said:

“We deliver the highest quality academic experience at the University of Birmingham, stretching and challenging our students with an outstanding research-intensive education. This latest survey of almost 1,600 universities world-wide underscores our reputation as a destination of choice for those wishing to secure a top-flight career in many areas.

“With 22 subject areas in the top 100 – seven of those in the top 50 and sports-related subjects in the top 10 – the rankings reflect the strength and breadth of our world-leading research and education. The survey recognises Birmingham as a place for leading scientists, professionals and students who want to be involved in world-class research and achieve a degree that will enhance professional opportunities around the world.”

The QS World University Rankings are the most used global rankings and are a measure of a university’s global reputation. This year’s rankings cover 54 academic disciplines, in each of which 1,597 universities are assessed. If the institution both offers the subject and produces enough research papers it will be given a score.

From these scores, a ranking table is produced to display anything from the leading 50 to the leading 500 institutions by subject. The rankings are compiled using indicators selected to assess institutions’ international reputation in each subject area, plus research impact.

Birmingham has a reputation for providing a world-class training environment, not only for its own international student-athletes, but also for hosting international athletes ahead of world sporting events. The University provided competition venues for squash and hockey during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In 1946, Birmingham became the first university in the UK to offer a degree in Sport and Exercise Sciences, extending the original focus on Physical Education. Today, the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences offers a range of study options at undergraduate, Masters and PhD level.

Published in