Success for first-ever Chester Festival of Ideas

Organisers have thanked everyone who helped to make the first-ever Chester Festival of Ideas a success after a stream of visitors enjoyed its near-to-100 free events in and around the city.

Led by the University of Chester with the support of partners, the new summer highlight offered celebratory, entertaining, creative, informative and thought-provoking events for all ages and interests, from Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7.

Events at Chester Town Hall attracted more than 1,000 visits, with hundreds more to events at other locations, while the Festival earned feedback including “brilliant”, “excellent”, “a fantastic idea” and “stimulating, novel and inspiring”.

The free Festival featured fascinating talks on a range of topics, activities such as discussion panels, pop-up exhibitions, interactive activities, music and dance, readings, guided walks, and more.

Speakers included actress, presenter, broadcaster, writer, campaigner and parliamentarian, Baroness Floella Benjamin, who has also been awarded an OBE, DBE (Officer and Damehood of the British Empire) and a Doctor of Letters from the University; historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and filmmaker, Professor David Olusoga; Dr Gyles Brandreth, Chancellor of the University of Chester, and Pulitzer-nominated journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

Events led by University staff and postgraduate students showcased research and specialisms as diverse as the social lives of bats; fighting poverty and stigma; Old English; and, Roman Handbridge. Meanwhile events were led also by representatives from Chester Cathedral, the Grosvenor Museum, local schools and Chester Roman Tours – to name just a few more contributors.

Katherine Wilson, Associate Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester and lead organiser, said:

“The Festival was an amazing four days filled with learning, ideas, inspiration, fun and celebration.

“After many months of planning and preparing, it was extremely rewarding to see all the smiles, to showcase our city, the creativity found here and its reach across the globe, and hear how much people have enjoyed the events.

“Thank you to all who were part of the Festival; everyone’s efforts are hugely appreciated. It couldn’t have happened and been the success it was without the support of partners from across the Cheshire community and beyond – from our planning team, steering group and guest speakers, to event leaders and volunteers – and without all our visitors’ time, enthusiasm and input. “With our partners, we’ll now explore the potential for the Festival to become an annual event, so do watch this space for future years