Suffolk civil engineer thanked for supporting T Level campaign in House of Lords

A Suffolk civil engineer who is working with the Department for Education on an ongoing high profile educational campaign was asked to attend an event in the House of Lords.

Sam Corneby, 20, from Woodbridge was part of the first cohort in the country to study on a T Level qualification.

During his two years of study at Suffolk New College, Sam was given the opportunity to feedback his views to the Department for Education and after agreeing to do this, he was able to explain the value of T Levels to businesses and other young people. He has also been involved in several local and national media campaigns.

As a thank you for his support, Sam attended a T Level celebration event in the Cholmondley Room in the House of Lords, where he met up with Baroness Barran and Lord Sainsbury to discuss his experiences.

Sam – who gained a Distinction* on his T Level course and has subsequently gained employment with one the UK branches of Sweco – said: “I must admit I was a bit reluctant at the time to get involved – but I’m glad I did.”

In terms of his visit to the House of Lords, Sam added: “It was a great honour to be invited into such a monumental building for a celebration of myself and others hard work and achievements. Meeting the Baroness, Lords and people responsible for establishing the T Level qualification was a privilege. The opportunities and knowledge that the T Levels provided have been incredible, allowing me to further myself and my career. Because of this, it has led me to where I am today as a new starter on a degree apprenticeship with Sweco; Europe’s leading design, engineering, environment & regulatory consultancy company.”

In relation to support from Suffolk New College, Sam said: “I really enjoyed my time at the College and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support, I can’t express enough gratitude.”

Acting Principal of Suffolk New College, Alan Pease, said: “Sam has been a brilliant national ambassador for T Levels and a fantastic ambassador for us. We are so proud of him.”

