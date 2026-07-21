Surrey Students Become Property Developers and Construction Workers at Nescot

Year 10 students from six schools across Surrey recently swapped the classroom for property development and construction, in a hands-on work experience course created by Wates and hosted in partnership with Nescot in Epsom.

The students, aged 14 and 15, spent a week exploring careers in construction and property, creating plans for a housing development and presenting their ideas to industry professionals. They also experienced a current Wates Residential construction site using Nescot’s immersive virtual reality pod, tried operating heavy machinery using advanced construction simulators, practiced carpentry skills building timber structures and developed teamwork and problem solving at an outdoor activity centre.

The scheme was run by development, building and property maintenance company Wates Group, part funded by Surrey County Council and delivered in partnership with Nescot, Neilcott Construction, community interest company LMP Action and social enterprise Serious about Youth. The programme is an excellent example of employers, education, community organisations and local government working together to offer modern work experience to the next generation of local workforce.

The organisations worked together to offer almost 40 students an exciting, interactive week, with the chance to try new things, step outside their comfort zones and build confidence. They left with a better understanding of how their strengths and interests could translate into future roles and opened their eyes to careers they may not have previously considered.

The programme, which has been running since 2017, supports students who are interested in apprenticeships and vocational courses beyond their GCSEs, rather than A levels. By offering exposure to college life, varied career options and positive role models, it encourages, inspires, and broadens students’ horizons.

The impact of the course can be significant. Following last year’s programme, 90% of participants reported a stronger understanding of career opportunities in construction, 85% said the industry sounded exciting and 72% felt their employability skills had improved.

A student participant in the Summer School said: “I was nervous on Monday but I’ve realised I can make friends…coming here has made me feel I’ve still got it.”

Julie Kapsalis, CEO and Principal at Nescot, said: “This scheme is incredible, bringing together industry experts and our state-of-the-art learning facilities to inspire young people who are often right at the beginning of thinking about a potential career. The programme has given them a glimpse at everything from property development and project management to construction work, architecture and engineering. I’m proud of what they achieved, and I hope they will go forward with new confidence as they consider their options for the future.”

Commenting on the success of the programme this year Su Pickerill, Head of Social Value at Wates Group, said: “The summer programme is a great example of how we aim to be brilliant locally, working alongside our communities to create opportunities that truly make a difference. It’s been inspiring to see young people step beyond their comfort zones, and I hope this experience has helped unlock their potential.”

The partnership working between Wates and Nescot is supported by Surrey County Council as part of a wider project to help young people into work. Other programmes being delivered in this wider work, funded by Surrey County Council, include Experience Days: inviting young people into the college for a day to provide meaningful experiences of college life and curriculum areas, understand their options, feel supported, and be confident about coming to a college after their GCSEs.

Matt Furniss, Surrey County Council’s cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Economic Growth, said: “This investment highlights the opportunities available in one of Surrey’s growing sectors and demonstrates Surrey’s commitment to innovative pathways into further education and employment. By working in partnership with employers, training providers and colleges, we can help more young people develop the skills they need, support business growth, and create positive outcomes for Surrey’s economy while ensuring no one is left behind.”

Neilcott Construction supported the practical element of the programme by arranging skilled carpenters to guide students through reading drawings, using tools safely and constructing the timber towers.