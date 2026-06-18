Sustainable Construction Partnership Announced by Yorkshire & Humber College Network

An innovative new construction initiative will see a group of colleges from across Yorkshire and the Humber become partners with the Supply Chain Sustainability School (The School).



The Supply Chain Sustainability School works with over 225 UK partners to develop industry-led learning, with over 50,000 people from 7,000 supply chain businesses actively learning with the School in the last year.

However, this is the first time a partnership of this kind has rolled out specialist support to upskill an entire region of college partners within the ‘Construction Technical Excellence Colleges’ (CTECs) model.



The School already delivers the Supplier Programmes for major projects such as HS2, National Highways and Sizewell C to bolster supply chain capability and ensure skills are in place to tackle projects sustainably. The School also partners with education providers so that industry-led learning is fed into the future workforce of the supply chain.

Thanks to this new agreement, the network of 17 colleges will all become partners of The School, sitting alongside the industry partners within its Future Workforce Sector. As a result, they will have support to roll out industry-developed learning for students and staff CPD, whilst collaborating with built environment and education connections.



This latest project was made possible owing to an agreement between the Supply Chain Sustainability School and Leeds College of Building (LCB), lead partner of the Yorkshire & Humber branch of CTECs. Only 10 colleges across England were given CTEC status for the 2025/2026 academic year, with LCB selected to represent the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Ministers hope CTECs will train 40,000 more professionals by 2029 across high-demand trades to support national infrastructure, housing, and green energy projects.

Rob Holmes, Vice Principal Curriculum, Quality and Innovation at Leeds College of Building, said:



“We’re delighted to announce this groundbreaking agreement with the Supply Chain Sustainability School. A core aim of the CTEC hub-and-spoke model is to give local training providers access to construction expertise, resources, and industry knowledge that might otherwise be out of reach. This initiative is a perfect example of that vision in action.



“This creative collaboration supports Department for Education priorities, positions Yorkshire and the Humber at the forefront of sustainable further education, and reinforces the region’s ambition to lead the transition to a low-carbon future.”

Holly Hansen-Maughan, Senior Growth and Sectors Manager at theSupply Chain Sustainability School, added:

“As a result of the Yorkshire & Humber CTEC, partner colleges will now be able to tap in to over 4,000 sustainability resources, expert training, best practice guidance, and a sector-leading network of over 50,000 active members.

“This project is a brilliant example of education and industry working in tandem to drive sustainability knowledge in the built environment”