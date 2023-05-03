Telford students turn on the style for ‘fantastic’ hairdressing competition

Telford College’s hairdressing students turned on the style for their annual hair competition.

Students on level two and three courses took part in a range of themed challenges, including avant garde, floral, red carpet and bridal.

Hair and beauty lecturer Kerrie Treharne said the standard of this year’s competition had been ‘absolutely phenomenal’.

“It’s a really difficult competition, and a lot of preparation goes into it in terms of sourcing the model, creating a mood board and lots of research, so students can tend to feel the stress in the build-up.

“But every year, the students always come into college the day after and ask if they can do it again because they loved the experience so much.

“The mood boards and overall looks they created this year were beautiful, and the effort they went to was fantastic.

“They all went to the effort of bringing in a model, sourcing clothes and accessories, so they’re all winners in my eyes.”

Past students, local hairdressers and salon owners including Ernesta Lemaityte, Charlotte Seagent, Neomi Owen, Selena Vernon and Beth Taylor came into the college’s Wellington campus to judge the competition.

Kerrie said: “With their experience of the competition and the stress that comes with working after college, they were able to understand the pressure the students felt over the course of the week.”

The competition was judged on three separate components: 60% for the overall hair and look, 20% for the mood board and 20% based on accessories and outfits used.

Winners received engraved trophies, and there were also prizes on offer such as hair tools and products, sponsored and gifted by L’Oreal, Wella and Concept Hair.

In the level two competition, Ruby Braddick won the red carpet award, Morgan Venables won the bridal section, and Iryna Hrynyshak won the fast track 19+ adult prize.

Level three avant garde winners were Stacey Griffiths for the 16-19 section, and Lindsey McIlmoyle for the adult learner section.

Kerrie added: “I’m glad I didn’t have to be a judge – they’ve all been so amazing.”

