Telford stylist lands Commonwealth Games assignment

Former Telford College hair and beauty student Caitlin Steventon will be adding a touch of style to the Commonwealth Games after securing an exciting placement opportunity.

The 20-year-old, from Hadley, is to spend a fortnight providing hair styling services for athletes taking part in the Birmingham-based games, which begin on July 28.

She explained: “I’ll be starting my second year at University College Birmingham in September, where I’m studying specialist hair and media makeup.

“The organisers of the games have given university students a chance to help out in various aspects of the games, and we were offered the chance to apply for a hair styling placement.

“They got us to do various tests, and then put us through training sessions once we had proved ourselves. We will be styling athletes both before and after competitions, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Caitlin, who is also currently working at Hair Junction in Leegomery, described her Telford College course as ‘amazing and rewarding’, and a perfect stepping-stone to her ambitions of working in in TV and theatre.

“I’ve already done a few hair and makeup looks for theatres and photoshoots. For the second year of my university studies, I’ve picked the more editorial fashion side.”

Caitlin originally signed up for her hairdressing course at Telford College in 2019 after deciding on a change in career direction.

“I did a taster session in hairdressing and loved it, so thought I would give it a go and it is by far the best decision I ever made.”

During her time at the college, she took part in the Midlands heats of the Concept Hair Student of the Year competition, organised by Concept Hair magazine.

Kerrie Treharne, Telford College hairdressing lecturer, said: “Caitlin worked really hard during her time with us, to follow her dreams.

“She was always very focused and driven in achieving her end goal. We are very proud of Caitlin and wish her all the very best for the future.”

