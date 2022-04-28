Thailand trip is once-in-lifetime experience for beauty and catering students

New City College students have just returned from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study the art of Thai Massage and Thai cookery in the vibrant city of Bangkok.

The students, studying Beauty Therapy and Hospitality & Catering at NCC campuses in Redbridge, Epping Forest, Havering and Hackney, were given the chance to travel to the Southeast Asian country to learn new skills and achieve specialist professional qualifications at no cost to themselves.

As well as gaining the highly-regarded qualifications, which will set them apart from others when applying for jobs, the group were able to explore the cultural side of Thailand, visiting the Wat Pho and Wat Arun temples, taking trips on the sky train and local ferries, discovering Chinatown and street markets and eating out at riverfront restaurants.

The beauty students, who were selected to go on the trip for having excellent attendance, studied the intense Level 3 CIBTAC Approved Traditional Thai Massage certificate at the Chiva-Som International Academy in Bangkok – completing 60 hours of training during the two weeks. Every student passed their final practical and theory exams and were presented with certificates.

Tutor Farrah Mirza said: “It was a wonderful experience for the students and the Thai Massage qualifications are a brilliant addition to their CVs. The trip gave them the chance to see and experience a completely different part of the world.”

The Catering students also studied a 60-hour Level 3 course, learning about traditional Thai cooking at the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University in Bangkok. They mastered over 40 dishes, ranging from Pad Thai to Massaman Curry, Fish Souffle and Mango Sticky Rice. As part of the course students were taken around the markets of Bangkok to experience the vibrancy and aromas of the exotic vegetables and spices used in this unique cuisine.

Jeff Mason, Hospitality and Catering tutor, said: “This was a truly inspirational and rewarding experience for the students. International trips of this nature are part of NCC’s drive to become London’s leading hospitality college.”

The trip was made possible through a joint project between New City College and World City Links, a new partnership that is offering funding for educational international trips with the students only having to find their own spending money.

Student Katie Springate, who is studying Beauty Therapy at Redbridge, said: “I have always wanted to be a beauty therapist since I was a little girl. This trip has helped me gain a greater insight into the working life and potential career paths in beauty. The main highlight for me was gaining the Thai Massage qualification.”

Catering student Samuel Paoli, who attends Hackney campus, said: “Experiencing the culture of Thailand whilst doing what I love, which is to cook, was amazing! We really got to appreciate the country as it is a completely different experience to anywhere else I have been. The Thai chefs were brilliant – they were laid-back and relaxed which was quite calming. I never saw anyone panic or stress. I learnt so many new skills.”

Other students described the trip as ‘an amazing, life-changing opportunity’, and a ‘valuable experience where we got to see a beautiful country, gain independence being away from home and make friendships with other students’.

