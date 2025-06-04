The 5% Club Appoints Leo Quinn as Life President and Launches 2024/25 Impact Report at House of Lords Reception

The 5% Club has appointed its Founder, Leo Quinn, as Life President, in recognition of his visionary leadership and decade-long commitment to embedding “earn and learn” opportunities across UK business and industry.

The announcement was made during a celebratory Summer Reception hosted in the House of Lords by Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, following the organisation’s Business Leadership Council meeting earlier in the day at the Palace of Westminster.

The evening also saw the formal launch of the 2024/25 Impact Report, which highlights the continued growth and national influence of The 5% Club movement.

Ozlem Gunduz Robinson, Chair of Trustees, said:

“Leo Quinn’s belief in social mobility and the responsibilities of business has inspired an entire generation of leaders. His appointment as Life President marks not only a personal tribute, but a commitment to carrying his founding ethos into the future.”

Leo Quinn, Founder and Life President, commented:

“The 5% Club was born from a simple idea: that by investing in people, we build stronger businesses and a stronger society. I am proud of what we’ve achieved – and confident the Club will continue to grow, inspire and lead.”

Key Highlights from the 2024/25 Impact Report

229 employers participated in the annual Employer Audit, with 194 achieving the Club’s Accredited Membership standard — including 65 Platinum awardees.

The Business Leadership Council, chaired by Rt Hon Anne Milton, was launched to amplify employer influence in national skills policy.

Original research, including “The Journey to Green Jobs”, provided new insights into the UK’s preparedness for a low-carbon workforce.

The launch of the Skills Gauge gives policymakers real-time insight into employer views on training, reform, and workforce planning.

The National Employer ‘Earn & Learn’ Awards celebrated excellence in employment, diversity, quality, and innovation across sectors.

In a time of economic uncertainty and rapid change, the 5% Club has positioned itself as a system-wide convener, bringing together employers, educators, government, and civil society to co-create solutions that are inclusive, evidence-led, and impactful.

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of The 5% Club, said:

“We are deeply proud of the impact our members are delivering, and the clarity of insight now guiding policy and employer action. This is a pivotal time for skills reform, and we are ready to lead from the front.”

Looking ahead, The 5% Club is focused on expanding its Accredited Membership Programme, scaling its consultancy and regional engagement services, and launching The 5% Club Academy, a new digital platform for learning and collaboration.

As the Club enters a new strategic phase, its mission remains unchanged: to create a UK where everyone, regardless of background, can access high-quality, meaningful workplace learning.