The 5% Club expands recognition for technical education

During the annual celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, The 5% Club has today (8th February 2024) announced that it will include T Level placements as part of its accreditation scheme, The Employer Audit and will continue to encourage Employer Members across their growing movement to offer these important work placements, which often provide students with a pathway into work and an apprenticeship.

Membership of The 5% Club (a registered UK Charity) remains free with membership rapidly approaching 1000 Employers, all of whom strive to improve the working lives of their employees using workplace learning schemes such apprenticeships, graduate schemes and sponsored students. By adding T Level Placements into their “Sponsored Student” category, The 5% Club aims to inspire increased employer participation in this qualification, which will be to the mutual benefit of the student and the participating employer.

This adaptation to The Club’s awarding criteria also demonstrates how building in acknowledgement of technical education is setting The Club up to adapt with the changing education landscape be that the recently announced ABS qualification or any further adaptation to preparing young people for future careers.

Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, commented,

“T Levels are a great way for students to climb the ladder of opportunity towards a successful career with the right skills, confidence and career adaptability needed to thrive in the workplace.

He added, “As we celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, I applaud The 5% Club’s decision to include T Level placements in its accreditation scheme. By recognising the importance of technical education, we’re extending the ladder of opportunity for students to enter the workforce and pursue apprenticeships or further study. This forward-thinking move highlights the 5% Club’s commitment to adapting to the evolving educational landscape, ensuring our young people are equipped for the careers of the future.”

Ray Olive, Chair of the T Level Ambassador Network said,

“As the Chair of the T Level Ambassador Network I am really buoyed by The 5% club announcement today, which is a really bold step forward for T Level industry placement employers and students. By recognising T Level placements as part of its accreditation scheme, we will hopefully encourage more employers to host T Level students on industry placement, whilst recognising employers’ efforts to facilitate industry placements and highlight their benefits.

This adaptation to The Club’s awarding criteria also demonstrates how technical education is supporting students in the changing employment landscape, with skills that employers need to address the gaps that exist in their industry.

“To have this news during National Apprenticeship Week on T Level Thursday is a huge boost for all involved, Thank you to The 5% Club for realising the benefits of T Levels for your members, and recognising the part that T Levels have to play for employers as we move forward, providing a rich stream of talented and skilled individuals into the workplace.”

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club, said,

“The 5% Club’s mission is to expand work place learning opportunities to create a skilled pipeline for organisational success and national prosperity. We know from our recent event with Gatsby and from talking to our members, T Levels provide a means to attract emerging talent on to their apprenticeship schemes, at every level. Additionally, T Levels provide a great educational pathway into quality work for an increasing number of young people.

On National Apprenticeship Week T Level Day, we are delighted to expand the workplace learning schemes we recognise through the inclusion of T Level work placements within our sponsored student category. We hope this will encourage more employers to participate and work closer with those young people and educational establishment that are providing qualifications.

He concluded, “We hope this small addition to our accreditation will further catalyse employer participation and inspire the wider action that is so essential to our national prosperity and the enduring resolution of the skills challenges.”

More information about the Employer Audit Scheme and the Earn and Learn Awards is available on The 5% Club website.

