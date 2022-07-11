The 5% Club set to further recognise its outstanding members

Created to provide greater prestige for its top performing members, The 5% Club is delighted to announce the launch of The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards.

The awards will be made to those selected from The 5% Club’s 125 plus members who are participating in this year’s Employer Audit recognition scheme, leading to its enhanced Gold, Silver or Bronze membership.

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club comments:

“We are so impressed by the commitment and passion of our inaugural Employer Audit members, we decided to create a means to further recognize the amazing investment by our members in creating life changing ‘earn and learn’ opportunities for all.

Participants in our Employer Audit 2022-23 (which remains open for last minute applications) are automatically entered for the awards; there is no need to complete Award submission forms or provide lengthy documentation. We will be selecting our winners from the research we undertake with our Employer Audit participants.”

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards 2022-23 will be presented at a reception at the House of Lords on 30 November 2022.

Categories featured are:

The Award for the highest percentage of employees in ‘earn and learn’ positions

The Award for the greatest “Breadth of Offer” across ‘earn and learn’ schemes

The Award for Quality for scheme completion rates and continued employment

The Award for Inclusion & Social Mobility across all the offered schemes.

The Ambition Award for the most impressive plans going forward to invest in ‘earn and learn’

The Award for the Employer of the Year

Each award will be made in the Large Employer and the SME categories.

Details of our sponsors of these Awards will be made over the coming weeks.

To find our more about these Awards or The 5% Club’s Employer Audit accreditation scheme please contact: [email protected]

Published in