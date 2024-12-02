The Access Group helps students gain skills and experience to kickstart careers in tech

Leading UK-based business software provider, The Access Group and The Access Foundation, have teamed up to offer 33 computer science students from Aston and Loughborough Universities the skills and work experience they will need to enter careers in technology after graduation.

The students have joined The Access Group’s Early Careers scheme which is committed to bridging the digital divide, ensuring there is an inclusive space within tech and equal career opportunities for talented and ambitious young people, regardless of their background and postcode.

Some of the group are from disadvantaged backgrounds and are the first in their family to attend university. The programme is designed to help equip them with the relevant skills for careers across a range of technological roles, offering sponsorships to help them overcome economic barriers to their learning.

As a leading tech employer across the East Midlands, The Access Group uses its own expertise to prepare the students for the working world, which in turn, helps create a diverse, resilient and future-ready workforce to support both the local Midlands economy and UK tech industry.

Edmund Johnson, Head of Data Engineering at The Access Group, said:

“The students who have joined us for work experience have been working on live projects with our engineers to give them an insight into the world of work in a digital environment. They have undertaken technical tasks, including building a dashboard and alerting system that will monitor the status of our network of data pipelines, enabling engineers to identify and fix issues, improving the reliability and frequency of insights.

“The students have also delivered group presentations to key internal stakeholders and leaders – developing their communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills. It has been brilliant to see them excel at the tasks set and we look forward to seeing what they go on to do in the future.”

Students taking part in the scheme will also be equipped with teamwork, problem-solving and networking skills and have increased chances of securing graduate or junior-level jobs through real-world experience. For many, this work experience will also give them access to industry opportunities they may not have had otherwise.

While employers who hire the enthusiastic and tech-savvy students find they are taking on a highly-skilled and diverse young workforce who can help them foster a culture of innovation and collaboration as well as bringing a fresh perspective to their organisation to help them stay competitive.

Piers McLeish, Trustee for The Access Foundation, said:

“We know that young talented people who are interested in careers in technology often experience barriers to their learning such as increased costs of higher education and living costs. As a result, many students work more than the recommended hours of part-time work, often making the decision to save money rather than engage with teaching sessions.

“The joint initiatives between The Access Foundation and The Access Group will help ensure that social inequality does not exacerbate the financial difficulties many students face when engaging with education, instead providing opportunities for talented students to obtain undergraduate degrees in computer science-related subjects no matter their financial circumstances.”

Ummer Mohammed, from Aston University, is taking part in a cyber security placement as part of his year in industry placement at The Access Group.

He said:

“I’ve been given a role which helps me gain experience in a wide variety of skills. Currently, I am collating data for supplier assessments and looking into business continuity and its implementation across The Access Group.

“This real-life experience is something that can’t be learned in class. It has really boosted my confidence and given me the skills and insights to help me secure future career opportunities in technology.”

The Access Group has long been committed to supporting students early in their careers and preparing them for the world of work. In 2022, six students started their learning pathway with The Access Group when they were awarded the Access Foundation Scholarship. They completed a six-week, paid internship last summer and began their paid year in industry placements with the company in July this year.

A further 10 students have recently completed a summer internship during 2024, and an additional 14 students are planning to embark on the same work experience journey starting in July 2025.