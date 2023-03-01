The Corporate Governance Institute announces partnership with VOCASO, the non-executive director development community

Corporate Governance Institute to deliver training courses for Vocaso’s aspiring Board Advisors and Non-Executive Directors

VOCASO, the non-executive director (NED) development community, is set to offer its members access to a comprehensive Certification and Diploma course programme from the Corporate Governance Institute (CGI), the leading provider of corporate governance education.

VOCASO, which recently launched with an expected membership of over 500 business leaders, will offer access to CGI’s university-recognised diplomas in corporate governance and ESG (environment, social, governance).

VOCASO is tailored to the ever-increasing number of business leaders looking to kick-start their careers as Non-Executive Directors. It offers members a range of dedicated services to enhance their skill sets, connect with board opportunities and bring their knowledge into play for growth companies.

David Goldstone, CEO, VOCASO, commented: “We are aiming to plug a huge gap in the market, connecting our members to entrepreneurs and growth companies who would benefit significantly from their expertise. VOCASO members gain experience and insight into how to become board advisors, and growth organisations receive support to help them supercharge their companies.

“The CGI partnership adds –a valuable dimension bringing its expertise in corporate governance to deliver comprehensive training programs. These will allow future non-executive directors to maximise their skills and competencies.”

The combined offering with CGI will help participants better understand the role and responsibilities of NED, alongside improving their ability to provide strategic oversight and guidance to entrepreneurs.

Goldstone added: “We are providing a market-disrupting service connecting business leaders with talented entrepreneurs to supercharge economic growth.”

“VOCASO is plugging this skills gap by supporting growth businesses with expert advice. Teaming up with CGI allows us to double-down our support for aspiring board members and NEDs, who have decades of experience and knowledge they can share.”

“Our partnership will equip our members with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to support entrepreneurs to navigate the ever-changing corporate governance landscape.”

David Duffy, CEO of CGI, added: “As VOCASOs members will already know, sound corporate governance practices are vital for any business, especially those still in their infancy.

“We’re delighted to partner with VOCASO to support their mission of upskilling our already talented business luminaries with the information they need to support the next generation of UK business leaders.”

