The Countdown Begins: 10 Weeks to the closing date for The Quality Professionals Awards

We are excited to announce that we are just 10 weeks away from the closing date for nominations for the Quality Professionals Awards. The awards celebrate talented quality assurance, continuous improvement and compliance colleagues in further education and employability.

Over the next 10 weeks, we will be sharing more details about the awards ceremony which takes place on 26th June, and continue to highlight the categories, including awards for individuals, teams, and initiatives.

The awards, founded by Mesma with headline partners The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) and Occupational Awards, recognises people who have made a significant impact on the quality of provision. The exceptional judging panel announced this month draws on experience from across both sectors, bringing together experience from key membership bodies, providers, and QA, CI, and compliance expertise.

Lou Doyle, Chief Executive Officer, Mesma said:

“It has been fantastic to see the response to the awards and receive support from partners, sponsors, and judges. Our aim is to continue to professionalise these critical roles and elevate their profile. Our long-term ambition is to build a global community of practitioners, sharing and celebrating good practice in the context of education and employability. We encourage everyone to consider nominating themselves or colleagues. It is a wonderful way to show gratitude for the work they do in support of learners and job seekers.”

There is still time to submit your entries before 29 March in one of the following categories:

Rising Star Award

Quality Improvement Professional Award

Quality Improvement Leader Award

Quality Improvement Team Award

Quality Initiative Award

Social Mobility Quality Initiative Award

Compliance Professional Award

Compliance Team Award

Our final ‘Outstanding Practice’ award will be chosen from the winners in the other categories.

More details on the categories can be found on the website.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain recognition for your own or your peer’s hard work, connect with others in the sector, and be a part of this incredible event. Visit the website to learn more about the submission process and stay updated on all things related to the awards.

The countdown has begun, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll bring to the table!

Published in