The Open University Tackles Workplace Barriers to Support Mothers’ Career Re-entry

New evidence review from The Open University highlights 10 key barriers that hinder working mothers, highlighting the ongoing ‘motherhood penalty’

Practical toolkits for employers and mothers are launching at an event with opening remarks delivered by Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern MP to support mothers and primary care givers returning to work

Partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will train career coaches across its 600 strong Jobcentre network, helping more mothers and parents return to the workforce with confidence

The Open University (OU) today launches practical toolkits for employers and mothers – expanding its focus from education to the workplace to help more mothers re-enter the workforce and progress in their careers. Building on its long-standing commitment to accessible education, the OU is now working to dismantle the systemic barriers that continue to hold mothers back at work.

A new evidence review by the OU academics shines a stark light on the 10 key barriers working mothers face across the UK, from stalled career progression and wage gaps to reduced work experience and systemic bias.

To drive change and tackle these barriers the OU’s two practical toolkits include:

For employers: A toolkit for employers to harness the hidden talent pool of mothers, offering strategies to reintegrate them into the workforce effectively. This resource, authored by the OU academics, provides guidance on recruitment, retention, and career development for working mothers.

For mothers and primary caregivers: A second toolkit for mothers and primary caregivers, equipping them with the resources to navigate their return to work confidently.

Building on its commitment to accessible education, the OU is addressing the ‘motherhood penalty’ the systematic disadvantages mothers face in the workplace, by also partnering with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to train career coaches across its network of Jobcentres. The initiative includes Work Coaches training, webinars, posters, leaflets and walk through workshops for mothers to ensure jobseekers receive crucial support in overcoming workplace barriers.

The drive to support mothers and primary caregivers is part of the OU’s Mumentum campaign. In its first phase, launched in October 2024, the initiative focused on empowering mums to keep moving forward into higher education to further their careers. The second phase, launched today, has now extended its focus to tackling the workplace barriers mothers face.

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern MP said:

“Everyone across Britain including parents and primary care givers should get the opportunity to build a better life for their families through secure and good work.

“These innovative Open University toolkits, to be delivered through Jobcentres via our brilliant Work Coaches, will be transformative in breaking down barriers as we roll out our Get Britain Working reforms under our Plan for Change.”

To mark this pivotal moment, the OU is hosting a panel discussion in Westminster, featuring opening remarks by the Government’s Minister for Employment. The panel will include Justine Roberts, founder of Mumsnet and OU honorary graduate, Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, both renowned advocates for mothers in the workplace, hosted by Professor Josie Fraser, Vice Chancellor (interim) of The Open University.

Despite progress in gender equality, the evidence review underscores that the motherhood penalty remains deeply entrenched in UK workplaces due to structural barriers, societal expectations, and employer practices. The report calls for increased workplace flexibility, and cultural shifts to enable mothers to thrive professionally without compromising their family responsibilities.

Justine Roberts, Founder of Mumsnet, commented:

“The motherhood penalty has long been an issue that holds women back, despite their ambition and talent. This campaign is a crucial step towards changing outdated workplace norms and ensuring that mothers have the opportunities they deserve.”

Joeli Brearley, Founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, stated:

“The evidence is clear: the motherhood penalty is real, and it’s damaging the careers, wellbeing, and financial security of women across the UK. Employers must step up and take action, and initiatives like this will help them do just that.”

The panel discussion will be also joined by Tobi Asare, Author of The Blend: How to successfully manage a career and a family.

Tobi added:

“Mothers don’t lack ambition—what they often lack is the structural support to turn that ambition into action. The campaign is powerful because it moves beyond awareness and focuses on the practical tools and policy changes needed to unlock real progress. It’s about reshaping the narrative and building systems that work with, not against, working parents.”

Flexible, affordable study options may be the key to overcoming these barriers for those wanting to return to study. An earlier survey commissioned by the OU showed that nearly two in five (39%) mums are concerned about the lack of flexibility in working hours when considering their careers, with over a quarter (27%) worried about fitting study around their parenting schedule. Yet almost half (47%) of mums said that flexible learning options—such as part-time or remote study—would most motivate them to retrain.

Josie Fraser, Interim Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, commented:

“At The Open University, we believe that higher education should be accessible to all, and this includes mothers and primary care givers, who often face career setbacks due to systemic barriers. Through the Mumentum campaign, we are equipping both employers and mothers with the tools they need to break down these obstacles and create a more inclusive, supportive workplace culture.”

The OU offers a variety of courses that fit around family life, giving mums the opportunity to learn on their terms, whether it’s while managing school drop-offs, nativity plays, or sports days. With part-time study options, mums can also continue earning while gaining qualifications, allowing them to learn at their own pace, while ensuring they don’t miss out on key family moments.

The Open University also delivers tangible financial benefits to its students, with graduates seeing a significant 61% increase in earnings, equivalent to an average weekly pay boost of £136, according to a Cebr report.