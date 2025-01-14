The Sandwell Colleges’ £5.1m STEM Centre grows more engineers, with nearly 500 learners in the first year

The Sandwell Colleges celebrated the first anniversary of its £5.1m Sandwell Science, Engineering and Manufacturing Centre in West Bromwich, with an exclusive showcase event to officially announce phase two of the campus.

Since opening last year, the centre has had a remarkable impact on the region’s learners, as well as the local community with many learners progressing to higher education or on to roles in engineering companies. Funded by the Government Towns Fund, the centre had a strong first year, with nearly 500 learners undertaking industry-relevant training, and courses in toolmaking, machining, hydraulics, pneumatics and more.

The niche STEM Centre features electrical and mechanical labs, digital computer labs and computer aided design (CAD), physics and electronics, an engineering laboratory virtual instrumentation suite (ELVIS), and the Black Country’s first ‘festo suite’. The centre is focused on preparing people, companies and organisations for the digital future in production, and across new technologies.

As a result of its success, Sandwell College has increased the capacity of the campus by 80% for 2025, enabling the centre to support even more students.

To celebrate this milestone, The Sandwell Colleges hosted a showcase event, featuring inspiring demonstrations by current learners and alumni, which showcased the skills and knowledge gained while studying at the centre. Alumni also shared how their experiences at the centre prepared them for the world of work and helped to bridge vital skills gaps in the engineering industry. Key employer partner hydraPower dynamics also played a central role, demonstrating the benefits of its partnership with The Sandwell Colleges and the modern facilities available on site.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, commented: “The launch of the second phase of the campus with brand new teaching spaces underscores The Sandwell Colleges’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for STEM education and skills training in the region.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see how the Sandwell Science, Engineering and Manufacturing Centre has transformed opportunities for our learners and the local community in just one year. The centre’s cutting-edge facilities and strong employer partnerships are equipping learners with the skills and confidence to excel in their careers. The launch of the second phase signals our continued investment in the region’s future workforce.”

Ethan Webb, Junior Engineer at hydraPower Dynamics and a former student of the STEM Centre, shared his experience: “Studying at the Sandwell Science, Engineering, and Manufacturing Centre truly opened doors for me. The support from the lecturers and access to industry-standard equipment provided me with the skills and confidence I needed during my work placement. This ultimately led to full-time employment with hydraPower Dynamics, marking the beginning of what I know will be a rewarding career.”

Sonia Smalling, HR Business Partner hydraPower dynamics, added: “Our partnership with The Sandwell Colleges is vital for developing a pipeline of skilled engineers who meet the needs of today’s industries. It’s a privilege to collaborate on shaping the next generation of engineering talent. We have had high quality students from The Sandwell Colleges, there is no better way to grow your workforce”

Councillor Sukhbir Singh Gill, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, said: “It’s great to celebrate the first anniversary of this fantastic new centre, which is playing a crucial role in helping to deliver high-quality, well-paid jobs and develop skills in Sandwell. These are key priorities for the council and our partners.

“We have a rich industrial history, and we are proud to have businesses in Sandwell that are manufacturing products to be exported all over the world. Developing skills and supporting people to get the best start in their chosen career paths are essential aspects of successful regeneration. This centre, in the heart of West Bromwich, offers excellent training opportunities and cutting-edge facilities to help people gain much-needed technical skills for the future.”

Chris Hinson, Chair of the West Bromwich Town Deal Board, said: “The Sandwell Science, Engineering and Manufacturing Centre is a shining example of how investment in education can drive meaningful change in a community. The growth and success of the campus over the past year highlight the power of collaboration in creating opportunities and transforming lives.”