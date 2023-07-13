The Sheffield College achieves Skills for Care quality mark

The Sheffield College has achieved a national quality mark for the training that it can provide to upskill staff in the adult social care sector.

The college has been recognised as a Skills for Care endorsed provider. Skills for Care is the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.

The organisation works with employers, government, training providers and partners to ensure social care has the people, skills and support to deliver the highest quality care.

A bespoke quality mark, the Skills for Care endorsement is given to the best learning and development education and training providers within the adult social care sector.

It recognises that the college provides the appropriate development and skills for staff involved in delivering adult social care and support.

Being awarded the quality mark also helps adult social care employers to easily identify high quality training providers.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said:

“Adult social care is a fast growing sector and there is an urgent need for the workforce to be upskilled.

“We are committed to supporting adult social care employers and are delighted to be recognised as among the best learning and development providers within the sector.”

He added: “We know that the adult social care employment landscape is broad with 16,000 people in Sheffield working across residential, day, domiciliary and community services.

“Our aim is to widen our engagement and reach with the 226 Care Quality Commission regulated employers within Sheffield.

“The Skills for Care quality mark demonstrates confidence in the quality and delivery of the training that we provide following a rigorous assessment process.”

The college, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, works with approximately 2,450 employers. Of those, around 800 are involved in apprenticeships.

The college offers shorter professional courses including Skills Bootcamps which are flexible training courses for upto 16 weeks.

The college has secured a South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority contract to deliver the Essential Leadership and Management Skills Bootcamps with a focus on upskilling adult social care professionals.

To register your interest, please visit Skills Bootcamps.

