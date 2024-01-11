The UK’s Largest HGV Recruiter Celebrates 40 years of Business

HGV Recruiters Driver Hire reflect on 2023, the year the company turned 40 years old

The company deployed 16,000 candidates to cover half a million shifts in 2023

Driver Hire began in 1983, initially as a one-man-band. From these humble beginnings, it has been built into a company which has stood the test of time as the UK’s largest specialist logistics recruiter. Reflecting on this milestone and how the industry has changed over the 40 years, Richard Owen-Hughes Group Marketing Director says:

“The logistics industry has changed massively over the past four decades – driven by technology. The internet has completely changed the way that business is done of course, but it goes way beyond that. Trucks are smarter, cleaner, safer, easier to drive. Warehouses run at a level of efficiency that would have been unimaginable back then. At the centre of it all, though, are the people. They are still the beating heart of the logistics industry.”

Driver Hire expanded from recruitment into training, with the advent of Driver CPC a major source of growth for this side of the business, and now offers a large range of LGV and HGV training courses from Driver CPC to new driver training, management training and even health and safety IOSH training. In 2023, the company delivered 52,000 Driver CPC training days, as well as helping more than 500 people enter the industry via licence acquisition training.

Richard says: “We saw the move to providing training as a natural extension of our business, and are now the UK’s largest single provider of Driver CPC courses. We help new drivers into the industry as well as helping current drivers keep up to date with their training, and gain new skills.”

Despite the natural challenges that any business experiences, Driver Hire have operated round the clock 365 days a year for 40 years, providing customers with staff when they needed cover during illness, holidays or unpredictable demand. In 2023, the company supported 4,500 companies across the UK, recruited 12,000 new candidates, and deployed 16,000 drivers to cover over half a million shifts to keep the economy moving.

The operating environment for the logistics industry has been complicated in recent years, with Brexit, changes to laws, regulations and training requirements to contend with. In 2024, businesses like Driver Hire have to expect the unexpected, and be ready to adapt to best serve customers across the UK as quickly and efficiently as possible. With such a legacy behind this business, it’s no surprise to hear that they are up for the challenge.

“It’s an honour to have helped businesses recruit drivers for 40 years, and to be in a position to continue to aid the industry for 40 more years – and beyond” says Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s CEO. “2023 was another excellent year for Driver Hire, and we’re not slowing down going into 2024.”

