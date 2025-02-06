Top Employers Share Expertise in Remit Training #NAW2025 Podcasts

Some of the country’s leading employers will share their unrivalled apprenticeship expertise with Remit Training in a series of best practice podcasts during National Apprenticeship Week 2025.

Representing a wide range of key sectors, Remit Training’s podcast guests are:

Daimler Truck

David Lloyd Clubs

NHS England

Stonegate Group and

urfuture, a new disrupter in the apprentice recruitment market.

The podcasts be broadcast daily on the Remit Training website from Monday 10 February to Friday 14 February.

Despite the growth challenges facing the UK economy, employers, training providers and government remain passionately committed to increasing the number of apprenticeship opportunities, especially for young people. The Remit Training podcasts for #NAW2025 will explore important themes that should drive growth in the flagship skills programme including:

Changes in the apprenticeship landscape and how large employers are adapting

Building progression through apprenticeships, creating leaders and nurturing talent

Meeting the challenge of advancing technologies and encouraging innovation

Candidate attraction and getting the right person into the right job

Addressing digital skills gaps within the workforce and utilising AI

The value of investing in apprentice academies.

The large employers and Remit Training as an Ofsted ‘outstanding’ provider will explain how they work together to maximise return from the apprenticeship levy and often add commercial skills training to an apprentice’s programme to create further value.

Remit Training CEO Sue Pittock OBE said,

“National Apprenticeship Week 2025 presents an ideal opportunity to showcase how apprenticeships deliver results and Remit Training is really proud to partner with an amazing group of employers who want to turn tailor-made talent into apprenticeship success stories.

“The government will be rolling out changes to apprenticeships in 2025 with the new Growth and Skills Levy and our podcasts will anticipate how employers and young people can take advantage.”

More details about the daily podcasts are as follows:

Monday 10 February, 12.00pm

“Redefining Recruitment”

Employer – urfuture featuring founder and CEO Tom Keighley

Including why CVs are a waste of time for your first job and why a new approach to online recruitment is needed

Tuesday 11 February, 12.00pm

“Apprenticeships that transform careers”

Employer – David Lloyd Clubs featuring apprenticeship manager Sue Burton

Calling for reform of functional skills and why degree apprenticeships are fantastic as an alternative route

Wednesday 12 February, 12.00pm

“Redefining training in the automotive sector”

Employer – Daimler Truck UK featuring UK managing director Heiko Selzam

Including why high quality and safe skills training has to respond to changes such as EV trucks and autonomous driving

Thursday 13 February, 12.00pm

“Creating apprenticeships for career growth in hospitality”

Employer – Stonegate Group featuring learning and apprenticeship manager Rhona Symon

How apprenticeships lead to career progression and more staff retention in the hospitality industry

Friday 14 February, 12.00pm

“Empowering the NHS workforce through digital apprenticeships”

Employer – NHS England featuring senior apprenticeships development manager Lucy Hunte

How digital skills training can help to fill key gaps, improve operational efficiency, and support the NHS in adapting to a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape

Local MP to attend #NAW2025 launch of Remit Training’s new automotive academy

Derby South MP Baggy Shanker will be principal guest at the official opening of Remit Training’s fourth state-of-the-art automotive academy for apprentice technicians in Derby on Thursday, 13 February during National Apprenticeship Week.

New partner Daimler Truck UK and other employers from the sector will be in attendance to celebrate the launch and trade open day with apprentices and logistics sector colleagues.