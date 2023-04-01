Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Top Three Articles in March: Who Will Win?

FE News Editor April 1, 2023
0 Comments
March top 3

Continuing on from FE News Unwrapped, we decided to find out which three articles were the most popular every month throughout 2023!

This month has been busy… We have seen Neurodiversity Celebration Week, National Careers Week, International Women’s Day, as well as further labour market statistics released!

But moving on, lets find out March’s top three exclusive articles!

FE News Top Three: March 2023!

In 3rd place, we have ‘How we observe, interpret and assess student learning: Reframing Bloom’s Taxonomy in light of neurodiversity‘ by Abby Osborne, Assessment and feedback Development Lead at the Centre for Learning and Teaching at the University of Bath

In 2nd place, we have ‘The Importance of Skills in the Age of Artificial Intelligence‘ by Colin Salmon, Head of Faculty for Technology and Life Sciences at The City of Liverpool College

And finally, taking the top spot for March 2023, we have ‘Why the CIPD has got it Wrong on the Apprenticeship Levy, Apprenticeship Reforms and Management Apprenticeships‘ by Mandy Crawford-Lee, Chief Executive at University Vocational Awards Council

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
FE News Editor

