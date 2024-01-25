Trainee chefs given butchery masterclass

Trainee chefs at Coleg Llandrillo were given a butchery masterclass by Karl Jones, of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Food Technology Centre.

A food technologist specialising in butchery, Karl has 38 years’ experience working in the industry in North Wales.

He gave a practical demonstration for Hospitality and Catering learners at the Orme View restaurant in Rhos-on-Sea, showing how to make dozens of different cuts from a lamb carcass and a beef carcass.

Karl also explained the value of each different cut and how it could be used in a restaurant setting.

He said: “It’s all about adding value, and I’ve been showing the students how to get the most of their meat. Meat is so expensive at the moment and the message I’m hoping to get across to the catering students is about the value of the meat, and utilising the whole carcass.

“It’s teaching them about these fantastic products we’ve got in this corner of Wales in Welsh lamb and Welsh beef.”

Welsh lamb and Welsh beef have Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, which recognises high-quality foods with special characteristics unique to the area in which they were produced.

Having knowledge of these products will help the chefs of the future maximise their use of local produce and also promote North Wales.

“Local, seasonal and sustainable foods are what consumers are increasingly looking for – especially foods with the PGI branding,” said Karl.

“We’re giving them the tools to get the best out of the Welsh lamb and Welsh beef we have in this area, as well as other foods such as fish and mussels.

“So when they’re running their own restaurants, they will have the know-how to source and use local products, and get better value from those products.

“They will also be able to utilise those local products to promote the area to the customers who are coming to their restaurants from outside North Wales.”

The masterclass was attended by learners on the Level 3 Kitchen and Larder, and Level 1 and 2 Hospitality and Catering courses.

Food Service lecturer Mike Garner said:

“Some of the products Karl is showing the students, like the noisettes and the French trim, are what the Level 3 students are learning. But it’s also good for the Level 1 and 2 students to learn what goes into these more complicated dishes.

“If they can have an understanding of what’s involved in producing the cuts, they’re going to make better decisions when they’re working in restaurants and in kitchens. Employers are also more likely to take them on if they know about the products and the value of the products.

“Working with local, seasonal and sustainable products will make for stronger businesses and make the industry stronger as a whole, and that’s what these students will be taking into their careers.”

Connor Parry, a Level 3 kitchen and larder student, said:

“It was really interesting to learn about the profit you can make from the different cuts of meat. There are tons of different cuts, and it helped me to understand a lot more about it.”

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Food Technology Centre in Llangefni has been established since 1999 and plays a key role in transferring knowledge to the food industry in Wales, across the UK and internationally.

It provides a broad range of training opportunities to support individuals working at all levels within food businesses.

