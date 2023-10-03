Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), a leading Awarding and End-Point Assessment Organisation, is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed branding, logo, and new website.

The updated brand identity signifies a major milestone in TQUK’s continued growth journey. By bringing together its awarding, EPA and soon-to-be-launched Functional Skills offerings into an all-in-one brand, TQUK is furthering its commitment to being the end-to-end solution for a wide range of post-16 educational needs.

About the rebrand

As part of its 10th birthday celebrations in September 2023, TQUK introduced a refreshed brand identity that harmoniously merges the two pillars of the brand.

The revitalised brand identity signifies the culmination of a decade of dedication to delivering top-tier awarding and EPA services across the UK and around the world. It embodies an unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and organisations to achieve their full potential.

TQUK’s new branding showcases a modern and sophisticated aesthetic, reflecting the organisation’s dedication to providing premium products and services recognised and respected globally. The sleek logo captures the essence of TQUK’s forward-thinking approach while highlighting its expertise and authority in the field.

About the website

Previously, TQUK’s EPA and awarding websites existed as separate entities. Their recent consolidation ensures users enjoy a cohesive experience when exploring the extensive array of TQUK products and services. Key features include:

Easy-to-use navigation that makes all the need-to-know information accessible in just a few clicks.

Enhanced customer service functionality, including a live chatbot that puts people in touch with the TQUK team without having to pick up the phone.

Additional specifications, guides and support materials that help providers, employers, learners, apprentices and other stakeholders get to grips with the world of awarding and EPA.

“We are thrilled to unveil our aligned branding, logo, and new website,” said Andrew Walker, Managing Director at TQUK. “This is a significant step forward for us as we strive to provide exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our refreshed brand identity represents our commitment to excellence and positions TQUK as a leader in the education industry.”

To explore the new website and browse TQUK’s wide range of products, visit the refreshed website at tquk.org.

