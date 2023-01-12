UK CYBER SECURITY COUNCIL LAUNCHES CHARTERED STATUS PARTNERSHIP FOR SECURITY TESTING

CREST and The Cyber Scheme announced as partners to assess candidates under the new programme

The UK Cyber Security Council has launched its next specialism, Security Testing, creating the first opportunity for cyber professionals to become chartered practitioners in this area.

The new scheme follows the launch of the Council’s inaugural pilots in Cyber Security Governance and Risk Management and Secure System Architecture and Design last year.

CREST, an international not-for-profit membership body for the cyber security industry, and The Cyber Scheme, a NCSC accredited assessment and training provider for security testing practitioners, have partnered with the Council to deliver the pilot.

The launch of the Security Testing partnership forms part of the Council’s work to introduce a universally recognised professional standard across the cyber industry. Ultimately, the professional standard will allow practitioners to achieve recognition at either Associate, Principal or Chartered level across 16 specialisms.

Speaking about the launch of a chartered scheme for Security Testing, UK Cyber Security Council CEO, Professor Simon Hepburn, said:

“As we look to the year ahead, we are keen to ensure we maintain momentum and continue to pilot our chartered model across the industry’s 16 recognised specialisms.

“It’s great to be working with CREST and The Cyber Scheme to deliver our latest programme in Security Testing.

“At the Council, we remain committed to delivering a professional standard which helps provide the clarity and transparency the sector needs to attract new entrants, help existing practitioners progress in their careers and empower businesses to fulfil their own cyber security requirements.

“The launch of our new Security Testing programme is an important step towards that goal.”

By introducing its professional standard and aligned titles across 16 recognised specialisms, the Council aims to help improve clarity around the skills and competencies associated with cyber accreditations.

Achieving Associate, Principal or Chartered status against the Council’s professional standard will also provide practitioners with an independent seal of approval, with their status recorded on a secure register of practitioners.

Nick Benson, CEO of CREST, said:

“CREST is delighted to be collaborating with both the Council and The Cyber Scheme to further define and mature the standards under-pinning cyber skills and competence.

“This work will be leading the way internationally in establishing a baseline for generations to come as to what being a cyber professional means. We know that this means listening, collaborating and learning, something all parties are committed to so that the sector really benefits from this innovation.”

Charles White, CEO of The Cyber Scheme, said:

“This is an important development in the professionalisation of our industry; creating alignment with other chartered entities clearly signals that the cyber security profession has come of age.

“We’re pleased to be working with the Council and CREST to ensure consistency in what we are trying to achieve, and that the needs of our sponsors and the buying community are aligned and proportionate to the advancement of the cyber security industry. We are keen to use our own creativity to design assessments to meet these challenges”

Cyber practitioners who wish to register their interest in the Security Testing pilot can do so by contacting either CREST or The Cyber Scheme directly.

