UK Power Networks helps Armed Services leavers transfer their skills and flourish

Former Armed Forces personnel looking for new careers are being helped to flourish, by the UK’s biggest electricity network.

UK Power Networks, the firm that keeps the power flowing across London, the South East and East of England, hosted an insight day at the Imperial War Museum in the capital, to showcase the career opportunities available for former military workers. The firm also brought along key contractors and to maximise attendees’ exposure to future employers and the type of roles available within the energy industry.

Having signed the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) back in 2015, UK Power Networks has pledged to support veterans, reservists and their families. The company, which is rated Employer of the Year and Engineering Company of the Year, hosts insight days and offers work experience to recent and future services leavers.

Over 70 employees who are veterans, reservists or military spouses are part of the company’s Armed Forces Community which also helps support Armed Forces charities. Attendees at the event were able to network with hiring managers, hear from other veterans who have successfully made the transition into a civilian job, and enhance their employability through guidance on interview technique and CV writing.

Joe A’Lee, head of engagement at British Forces Resettlement Services, said:

“UK Power Networks are a great Champion of the Armed Forces Community and being asked to assist them on their insight day was a no-brainer. They provided a rich platform to highlight the opportunities for next careers whilst aligning their values to that inherent in military personnel.

It is extremely gratifying when top companies like UK Power Networks take their pledge to the AFC seriously by reaching out in such a professionally and engaging manner.”

Liz Nash, workforce development and partnership lead at UK Power Networks, said:

“We recognise the wealth of transferrable skills and behaviours that come with those who have served in the military. As an organisation with a vision to be an ’employer of choice’ we work hard to attract, recruit, retain and develop high quality talent.

“Our goal is continuous improvement and that means maintaining a focus on wellbeing, diversity and inclusivity so that every employee feels equally valued and has their individual needs met. We do everything possible to support our Armed Forces in maximising their career opportunities.”

Published in